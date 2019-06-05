Managing endpoint devices: As big a challenge today as it's ever been?

Recent industry trends, such as cloud computing and machine learning, can't obscure the fact that managing enpoint devices remains a challenge.

And, today, unlike even just a few years ago, the diversity of devices that IT departments need to manage is wider than ever - and could be about to get even more complicated with the addition of Internet of Things (IoT) devices to the mix.

Throw in the booming number of ever-greater security threats and, while it may not be as eye-grabbing as cloud computing or as headline-grabbing as AI, endpoint-device management is probably tougher than ever.

So, what's the current state of play? At the Computing Technology Forum on 4th July, that's exactly what we'll be examining.

The event will be based on Computing's down-to-Earth research among IT leaders, presented by research analyst Andrew Hobbs, but will also take-in case studies from industry, advice on workplace transformation, and expert contributions from Intel and others.

Subjects covered will include how to manage growing IT estate complexity, including the implications of adding IoT devices to the growing list of endpoint devices that need to be managed. In addition, we will also be looking at the device-as-a-service concept and its implications for IT, which will be discussed by Kyle Davies, a distinguished architect at CDW, and Intel's Jeff Kilford.

