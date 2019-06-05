Is tech marketing undermining tech brands? Find out at Computing's Tech Market & Innovation Forum

Buyers of enterprise technology are probably the most knowledgeable and sophisticated customers in the world, and no market moves faster than technology.

That makes it especially challenging for technology marketers, not only to keep up with changing trends, but with the knowledge of some of the smartest people in the country.

Computing's Tech Marketing & Innovation Forum will therefore explain what is happening, with presentations from organisations at the forefront of technology marketing, combined with insight from technology buyers themselves - CIOs and IT directors who buy software, hardware and services every day.

Buyers of mature technology solutions quite simply don't change vendors without strong motivation

James Foulkes, co-founder and director of Kingpin Communications, is one of the expert presenters.

"We decided to look at all of the data we collect across our campaigns and asked the question, ‘can we pull out any behavioural insights that will give ourselves and our clients true understanding of actions rather than words?'.

"The answer was yes and that's what we're going to be discussing at the forum," says Foulkes.

Other questions Foulkes says his presentation will answer includes:

Are there any geographical differences in the way different territories buy tech?

What sort of returns do other tech organisations get from their marketing?

Do buying teams exist?

Who should you spend your money on targeting? And,

Is content syndication dead?

Incisive Media's director of content & performance marketing services, Tom Wright, has decades of experience in the industry, and will be focusing on the changing nature of the brand in the digital era.

"It's hard to explain the breadth of it all in just a few word," said Wright. "Marketers in the B2B technology sector were among the first to adopt lead generation at scale, the first to move to account-based marketing, and the first to plan campaigns around digital intent. Its become routine for marketers to be evaluated - and bonused - on MQL to SQL conversion and even pipeline revenue.

"However, as our research unequivocally shows, buyers of mature technology solutions quite simply don't change vendors without strong motivation.

It's an opportunity for technology marketers to come together, network and learn from the very best in technology marketing

"They have a lacklustre - at best - attitude to re-appraising existing vendors, can be surprisingly ignorant of competitive providers, and almost invariably see what they have already as ‘the best', regardless of the underlying truth.

"I am asking the question - is the focus on lead marketing and digital intent coming at the expense of brand, and actually costing tech vendors in lost opportunity?"

The event will close with the Computing Delta IT leaders' panel including Jane Deal, IT director at The Law Society; Terry Willis, director of technology at the Church of England; and, Nick Ioannou, who is not just head of IT at architecture firm Ratcliffe Groves Partnership, but also an expert in GDPR.

"It's an opportunity for technology marketers to come together, network and learn from the very best in technology marketing," said Joe McLean, the senior conference producer at Incisive Media responsible for the event.

He continued: "The biggest part of the event will be the Computing Delta IT leaders' panel discussion. They will be discussing what products and services they buy, and why they buy them. And the panellists are some of the biggest technology buyers in the country."

Computing's Tech Market & Innovation Forum is returning to London on Friday 14th June. Places are fast running out, so sign-up ASAP.