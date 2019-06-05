'IT shouldn’t tell OT they have an ugly baby,' says Anglo American CISO

If OT looks like this, perhaps they should be told?

Operational technology and information technology can - and should - work together to improve security, said members of a panel speaking at Infosecurity Europe 2019 in London today.

"Traditionally IT will be looking at confidentiality as their main concern, and OT will be looking at operational resilience and availability - that's a legacy set of priorities," said Matt Gordon-Smith, CISO of mining giant Anglo American.

They don't need security people coming in and telling them they have an ugly baby

"But with the inter-connection with networks and environments, a lot of those factors are merged. People are trying to attack these assets and have a much greater inter-connectibility, putting it in environments where, potentially, competitors and other people of interest may want to get access," said Gordon-Smith.

"Operational technology is built to a very specific environment," he said, adding that the last thing OT professionals want is IT people coming in with their own entrenched views. "They don't need security people coming in and telling them they have an ugly baby," he said.

"Ensure you engage on an even level, and don't just tell them what's wrong. It's a pet versus cattle thing," added Nuclear Decommissioning Authority CISO Gavin Ellis.

The place we've been in with OT isn't necessarily secure. Ignorance isn't necessarily bliss

"That's more likely to happen in OT, as if it's a submarine or an aircraft carrier you have people who are more likely to have worked on it for 20 years before it's ready to go live."

Ellis suggested a good way to collaborate between IT and OT is with user stories.

"If you're risk-focused you can get IT and OT teams to look at which threats they prioritise defending," he said, explaining how just hearing each other's side of the story can enrich personally-held views.

Head of IS at Thames Water, Shawn Scott, pointed out the different view on "high" and "zero" trust in each professionals' environment.

"An external IT contractor can come right in and plug in" to an OT environment, he said, despite these environments being considered "zero trust" in OT terms.

"In the IT world they'd think the opposite - the instance of someone bringing a strange computer into your environment is just horrible for an IT professional," said Scott. "You need assurances on both sides everyone is comfortable with what's happening."

But OT and IT can, ultimately, get along, Ellis argued. Apart from anything else, in the modern world, they need to.

"I think they have to. The place we've been in with OT isn't necessarily secure. Ignorance isn't necessarily bliss. We can't keep networks isolated - people will plug in and then whatever nasties are on the laptops are on the network. There wasn't a golden age of OT we lived in."

We can't have rose-tinted spectacles for how it was in the past

Ellis cited new operating systems such as Chromium and Android - low-powered devices which can work in OT environments "we can make best use of".

Ellis also pointed out that organisational boards in OT now want "the latest data on productivity from their systems, or suppliers who don't want to send out the guy with the magic laptop to fix your OT systems" - not least because those people are expensive.

Also, though, because the employers of such consultants don't want to be the ones to introduce problems onto a network linked to national critical infrastructure.

"We can't have rose-tinted spectacles for how it was in the past," concluded Ellis.

