Apple MacOS 10.15 Catalina can run iPad apps – but iTunes gets the heave-ho

Apple MacOS 10.15 Catalina, demonstrated at the company's WWDC 2019 event in San Jose, California, will be able to support iOS apps designed for the iPad.

Codenamed ‘Marzipan', it follows on from tests in porting native iPad apps, such as Stocks and News, to the current version of MacOS. With MacOS 10.15 Catalina, the feature will be rolled out fully, enabling iPhone and iPad apps to be run easily on the Mac.

According to Apple, transforming an iPad app into a MacOS app will be as simple as ticking a box, with Xcode introducing MacOS-specific controls like cursor and window controls into an iPad app's framework. This means UIKit developers will only have to maintain a single codebase to create apps that work on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

AI & Machine Learning Live is returning to London on 3rd July 2019. Hear from the Met Office's Charles Ewen, AutoTrader lead data scientist Dr David Hoyle and the BBC's Noriko Matsuoka, among many others. Attendance is free to qualifying IT leaders and senior IT pros, but places are limited, so reserve yours now.

Apple is also introducing a new Sidebar feature, that enables the iPad to be used as a second display for Macs, making third-party solutions, such as Astro HQ's Luna Display, largely redundant.

MacOS 10.15 Catalina will also be the first version of MacOS that doesn't include iTunes. The music app, long regarded as an integral part of setting up an iPhone, is being broken up into three separate apps: Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts.

MacOS 10.15 Catalina will also introduce voice control to the Mac. It's intended primarily as an accessibility feature - Cortana on Microsoft Windows 10 hasn't exactly proved popular - but enables anyone to operate their Apple Mac entirely by shouting commands at it using Siri speech recognition technology,

It will also offer some souped-up security features; Gatekeeper now checks all apps for security issues, all apps are required to get permission before accessing user documents, and the side button on the Apple Watch can now be used to approve security prompts. There's also a new 'Find My' app that combines Find My Friends and Find My iPhone, and will disable your laptop if it gets stolen.

Elsewhere, MacOS Catalina features Screen Time, redesigned Notes and Reminders apps, and a new Safari start page that uses Siri Suggestions to throw up relevant content.

MacOS 10.15 is available to developers from today and a public beta will be available to Mac users later this month. It'll be available to download on all mid-2012 Macs or later in the autumn.

Computing and CRN have united to present the Women in Tech Festival UK 2019, on 17 September in London.

The event will celebrate successful women in the IT industry, enabling attendes to hear about, and to share, personal experiences of professional journeys and challenges.

Whether you're the ‘Next Generation', an ‘Inspirational Leader', or an ‘Innovator of Tech' this event will offer inspiration on not only how to improve yourself, but how to help others too. The event is FREE for qualifying IT pros, but places will go fast