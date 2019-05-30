Register now for AI & Machine Learning Live

This July, Computing is pleased to bring back AI & Machine Learning Live: an event dedicated to discussing advances in this exciting new technology area.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning represent huge opportunities for businesses, public authorities and consumers. Automation and digital colleagues are not just ideas of the future, but the reality of today.

AI and ML offer solutions to enterprises' most crucial challenges; from freeing the workforce from menial tasks to providing real insight into the ever-increasing volume of consumer data. Recent developments will enable organisations to make directed business decisions like never before.

Speakers and panellists include Zoë Webster (Innovate UK), who will present the morning keynote on the present and future of AI; Pardeep Bassi (LV=) and Natalia Konstantinova (Shell), who will discuss the ethics of and bias around artificial intelligence; and Kuan Hon (Fieldfisher), looking at how the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and AI work together.

Other sessions will look at how AI and ML play into cyber security, the user experience, and the skills required to work in this rapidly developing area of technology.

Although there is some scepticism around artificial intelligence, many IT leaders are researching these comparatively new areas of technology - and most firms are planning or deploying AI and ML projects.

However, many questions remain unanswered. How can we ensure that we can remain in control of such complex systems such as deep neural networks? What are the moral and ethical implications of unsupervised training models? Will we be able to align our goals? Cyber-security is already one of the biggest challenges for many enterprises - how will they be able to maintain security whilst implementing these technologies?

Expert speakers will tackle all of these questions and more at AI & Machine Learning Live on the 3rd July - register now to attend for free.