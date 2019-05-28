Windows 10 May 2019 update breaks Sandbox security feature for some Insiders

Windows Sandbox comes with version 1903, the May update, for Windows Pro and Enterprise customers. Image via Pixabay

The Windows 10 Sandbox, a key security feature introduced with Microsoft's May update for the operating system, appears to be broken for a number of Windows Insider users.

Microsoft says the Sandbox may fail to work on some systems where users installed the KB4497936 Cumulative Update.

"Windows Sandbox may fail to start with 'ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND (0x80070002)' on devices in which the operating system language is changed during the update process when installing Windows 10, version 1903," Microsoft admitted in a recent update.

Earlier, several users complained about the issue on Twitter and also posted screenshots of the error message.

Microsoft said it is working on a solution, which security specialists believe may be released with the first or second cumulative update of June.

Microsoft Sandbox is a virtualised desktop environment, which enables users to run suspicious, untrusted files or apps on their systems without compromising the security of the systems. With Sandbox, users can open a potentially harmful website and test whether a visit to that website would cause any malicious code to be executed on the computer.

The Sandbox feature was only introduced with version 1903, the May update, and for Windows Pro and Enterprise customers only. That means Windows Home users don't (yet) need to worry about the malfunctioning feature.

Moreover, the issue affects only participants of Windows Insider programme, who had earlier signed up to get pre-release builds of the operating system.

The Insider programme comes with three "rings" - Fast, Slow and Release Preview - and provides different levels of update frequency to users. The latest issue impacts all three ring types.

The damaged Sandbox feature isn't the only issue that Microsoft is currently having with its version 1903, May update. Some users have also complained that their machines running some specific AMD RAID drivers could not update due to compatibility issues.

According to Microsoft, certain AMD RAID drivers on PCs powered by Ryzen or Ryzen Threadripper processors are not compatible with the Windows 10 May 2019 update.

The company has advised affected users to install the most up-to-date version of the AMD RAID drivers on their systems. Then, users should restart their machines before re-starting the update process.

