Huawei accuses FedEx of diverting its packages to the US without authorisation

Huawei has accused FedEx of diverting its packages to the US, without authorisation. Image via Pixabay

Huawei has accused parcel carrier FedEx of diverting some of its packages to the US without authorisation.

A Huawei spokesman told Reuters that the incident "undermines [Huawei's] confidence," forcing the company to review its relationship with FedEx.

The claim comes as the US imposes sanctions against Huawei, claiming that the Chinese communications equipment maker is a de facto arm of the state and deliberately builds back doors into its hardware that can be used by Chinese intelligence services.

According to Huawei, two parcels originating in Japan and destined for company addresses in China were diverted to the US. These packages were sent by suppliers from Tokyo on 19th May and 20th May and reached the headquarters of the FedEx in Memphis, Tennessee, by 23rd May.

AI & Machine Learning Live is returning to London on 3rd July 2019. Hear from the Met Office's Charles Ewen, AutoTrader lead data scientist Dr David Hoyle and the BBC's Noriko Matsuoka, among many others. Attendance is free to qualifying IT leaders and senior IT pros, but places are limited, so reserve yours now.

The company also accused FedEx of attempting to re-route two other packages sent by a shipping agent (contractor) in Vietnam to Huawei's other offices in Asia. These packages originated on 17th May from Hanoi and were intended to reach Huawei's Singapore and Hong Kong offices.

The packages arrived at FedEx stations in Singapore and Hong Kong on 21st May, but were then held up by FedEx's staff for "delivery exception", Huawei claimed.

This is an isolated issue limited to a very small number of packages

When company staff contacted FedEx's office in Vietnam, a customer service representative replied: "Please be informed that FDX SG received notification from FDX US to hold and return the package to US. Hence, the shipment is not 'deliver to consignee' and [is] now being held at FDX station and under process to RTS [return to sender] it."

According to Huawei, its contractor didn't give FedEx permission to send the packets to the US, and asked the company to return them as early as possible.

Huawei told Reuters that one of those packages was received Friday.

A FedEx spokeswoman said the that packages were diverted "in error"

The company added that the packages contained only business documents rather than any "technology", and that all delivery diversions were done without authorisation. The company also provided images of packets' tracking records, although it didn't suggest a reason why FedEx diverted the packages in the wrong direction.

According to Reuters, Huawei hasn't provided evidence to suggest that all those incidents of package diversions were in any way related to the US government's recent decision to put Huawei on its "Entity List".

This requires suppliers to seek a licence from the US government before they can sell components to Huawei, and extends to companies outside the US that may be using US-sourced sub-components or intellectual property.

Reuters also said that it could not verify the authenticity of the images or records.

A FedEx spokeswoman said the that packages were diverted "in error", and no third party was involved in those incidents in any way. "This is an isolated issue limited to a very small number of packages," the spokeswoman added.

She also added that FedEx was "working directly" with companies to ensure that packages are returned to the right people.

Huawei has lodged a complaint on the matter with China's postal regulator, which is now investigating the incident.

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.