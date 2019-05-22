Legal challenge launched against police use of facial recognition technology

Police use of automated facial recognition (AFR) technology is being challenged in court as an unlawful violation of privacy.

The action has been brought by a former Liberal Democrat councillor, Ed Bridges, in a crowd-funded action against South Wales Police, supported by campaign groups Big Brother Watch and Liberty.

Bridges argues that South Wales Police's use of facial scanning technology is "authoritarian". He believes that he was scanned while shopping in Cardiff and, later, at a protest.

He will argue in court that it breaches data protection and equality laws during a three-day hearing in Cardiff in a case that opened today.

"We don't live in an authoritarian state. We live in a democracy. The police started using this technology against me and thousands of other people in my area without warning or consultation," Bridges said on Tuesday.

"It's hard to see how the police could possibly justify such a disproportionate use of such an intrusive surveillance tool like this."

Liberty, meanwhile, has likened the technology to taking peoples' DNA or fingerprints without their knowledge or consent. It suggests that South Wales Police have used the technology on "some 50 occasions" including, perhaps most high profile of all, at the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff, where the technology reportedly misidentified some 2,200 people as criminals.

It is discriminatory and takes us another step towards being routinely monitored wherever we go

Megan Goulding, a lawyer at Liberty, said: "Facial recognition technology snatches our biometric data without our knowledge or consent, making a mockery of our right to privacy.

"It is discriminatory and takes us another step towards being routinely monitored wherever we go, fundamentally altering our relationship with state powers and changing public spaces. It belongs to a police state and has no place on our streets."

South Wales Police has yet to comment, but previously said it was In response to such words, South Wales Police have been "very cognizant of concerns surrounding privacy and are confident that our approach is lawful and proportionate."

