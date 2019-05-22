The US government's concession to Huawei explained

The US won't cave-in to China's demands over Huawei, says Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross

The US government has offered Huawei a 90-day stay of execution before it is added to its 'Entity List', requiring US companies to acquire a licence before supplying components or services.

Following the news yesterday, Google announced that it would resume its working relationship after suspending them over the weekend. But what do the concessions really mean?

First, of course, it will enable Huawei to continue supporting networks in the US with installed Huawei equipment, as well as users of Huawei smartphones.

In addition, the re-establishment of Huawei's Android licence will mean that Huawei device users will continue to receive security and other Android updates.

A Google spokesperson told said: "Keeping phones up to date and secure is in everyone's best interests and this temporary licence allows us to continue to provide software updates and security patches to existing models for the next 90 days."

In addition, the licence, issued by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), restores a number of rights to Huawei.

The licence permits the following:

Continued operation of existing networks and equipment: BIS authorises, subject to other provisions of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), necessary to maintain and support existing and currently fully operational networks and equipment, including software updates and patches, subject to legally binding contracts and agreements executed between Huawei and third parties on or before 16 May 2019.

Support to existing handsets: BIS authorises, subject to other provisions of the EAR, necessary to provide service and support, including software updates or patches, to existing Huawei handsets that were available to the public on or before 16 May 2019.

Cybersecurity research and vulnerability disclosure: BIS authorises, subject to other provisions of the EAR, the disclosure to Huawei of information regarding security vulnerabilities in items owned, possessed or controlled by Huawei when related to the process of providing ongoing security research critical to maintaining the integrity and reliability of existing and currently fully operational networks and equipment, as well as handsets.

Engagement, as necessary, for development of 5G Standards by the recognised standards body: BIS authorises, subject to other provisions of the EAR, engagement with Huawei as necessary for the development of 5G standards as part of a duly recognised international standards body. For example, it states, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Internet Engineering TaskForce (IETF), International Organization for Standards (ISO), International Telecommunications Union (ITU), European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), and GSM Association (GSMA or Global System for Mobile Communications).

While this is only a temporary licence, the US Commerce Department will consider a possible extension beyond the current 90 days.

