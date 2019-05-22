Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update goes live

Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2019 Update has finally gone live.

The company started rolling out the update, version 1903, from 21st May via the Windows Update control panel, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and the Volume Licensing Service Centre (VLSC).

In a blog post, Microsoft said that the company was taking a "measured and throttled approach" to the roll-out to prevent a repeat of the fiasco of the October 2018 Update, version 1809, which caused a string of problems with users' PCs.

Microsoft said it will constantly review device health data as the Update is made available over the coming weeks.

The May 2019 Update is available to all users via Windows Update, if they are keen to get their hands on it straight away, although most will wait until they get notification of automatic installation. That could take months to land. The Update will only be offered now to those users who visit Windows Update, click "Check for Updates," and then choose to download and install the update.

Moreover, users must have version 1803 or 1809 as well as the most recent monthly patch (released on 21st May) installed on their systems in order to receive the update.

AI & Machine Learning Live is returning to London on 3rd July 2019. Hear from the Met Office's Charles Ewen, AutoTrader lead data scientist Dr David Hoyle and the BBC's Noriko Matsuoka, among many others. Attendance is free to qualifying IT leaders and senior IT pros, but places are limited, so reserve yours now.

Microsoft also announced that it will start pushing the update, starting from June, to users currently on Windows 10 version 1803.

Windows 10's May 2019 Update comes with a number of new features, including a Windows sandbox, better Kaomoji support, and the separation of Cortana from Windows search.

With the Windows Sandbox feature, Enterprise, Pro, and Education users can run potentially risky programmes in isolation.

Users will also get an option for a new light desktop theme, as well as a simpler Start menu on new PCs/accounts. They can also uninstall more built-in apps from their operating system.

We will continue to work to improve Windows 10 quality and will be closely monitoring and sharing how the rollout is going

A new health dashboard has been released to help users see their current status on the rollout, to get notified about any issues, and to receive information about other monthly updates.

"Being on the latest version of Windows 10, the May 2019 Update, provides you with the latest features, more control over updates, and greater transparency for a better update experience," John Cable, director of programme management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, said in a blog post.

"We will continue to work to improve Windows 10 quality and will be closely monitoring and sharing how the rollout is going, including both the current status and issues via the new Windows release health dashboard," he added.

"We hope you enjoy this new update and encourage you to tell us about your experience by providing comments or suggestions via Feedback Hub."

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.