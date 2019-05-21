AMD benchmark leak indicates 64-core Epyc server CPU could be, well, epic

Leaked benchmarks of engineering samples of AMD's 32-core and 64-core Epyc CPUs suggest that the forthcoming new server microprocessors could be among the most powerful ever produced.

The benchmarks for the 64-core, 128-thread Epyc were quickly taken down, but pegged it as the third most powerful CPU ever tested on the SiSoft Sandra database.

The 64-core Epyc was clocked with a base speed of 1.4GHz, but is capable of cranking up to a turbo mode of 2.2GHz. No TDP rating was revealed. Engineering samples are typically ‘under clocked' compared to production units, which means that on-launch, the 64-core Epyc could be even more powerful.

The leak also showed-off a 32-core Epyc CPU, with the same base clock speed and a turbo boost up to 2.4GHz. Details of this benchmark test haven't been removed at the time of writing.

The latest AMD leaks (of many) come via WCCFTech.

Engineering samples of new CPUs are typically sent to motherboard makers and system builders to enable them to have products available on the day of release. As a result, leaks are not uncommon as engineers test the samples as they come in.

The 64-core Epyc, for example, would appear to have been running on a Dell PowerEdge 7515 server, according to Tom's Hardware, while the 32-core Epyc was running on a Dell PowerEdge R6515. The benchmarks were performed over the weekend.

At the same time, new leaks about forthcoming Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 APUs appeared from another source via Twitter.

R 5 3400G 42/37

R 3 3200G 40/36

🤔 — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) 16 May 2019

It suggested that the Ryzen 5 3400 G will clock at between 3.7GHz (standard) and 4.2GHz (turbo), while the Ryzen 3 3200G will clock at between 3.6GHz and 4.0GHz. These APUs will be built on TSMC's 12nm process node, while the aforementioned Epycs and forthcoming PC Ryzen CPUs will be built on TSMC's 7nm process.

More details are expected at the end of the month when Dr Lisa Su provides the keynote at the upcoming Computex trade show in Taiwan.

