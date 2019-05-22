Computing unveils the 2019 IT Leaders 250

The IT Leaders 250 is Computing's definitive listing of the UK's foremost technology professionals

Computing has unveiled the IT Leaders 250 for 2019, the definitive run-down of the UK's top technology professionals.

The full list can be found here.

Whether they're CIOs, CTOs, chief architects, developer leads or dozens of related roles, these leaders are proven experts with track records of sustained success.

Do you believe that you should be on the list? If so, contact Computing's associate editor, Evert at: Evert.Lombaert@incisivemedia.com.

Computing believes that diversity is essential for the health of all industries, including IT.

We have launched the Women in IT Excellence Awards, now in their third year, and new for 2019, the Women in IT Festival, where professionals can come together for workshops, presentations, panels and networking.

The IT Leaders 250 list is produced in association with Delta, a new service from Computing for CIOs.

Delta is Computing's new market intelligence service for IT leaders. Combining in-depth industry insight, procurement and strategic advice, functional and salary benchmarking and more, it provides the collected experiences of thousands of IT leaders like you.

As Europe's first truly-independent service of its kind, Delta means you no longer have to rely on biased opinion.

Contact the team now to request a demo, so you don't miss out on the last few remaining early subscriber discounts.

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.