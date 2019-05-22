Computing unveils the IT Leaders 250 2019
The IT Leaders 250 is Computing's definitive listing of the UK's foremost technology professionals
Computing has unveiled the IT Leaders 250 list for 2019.
The IT Leaders 250 is Computing's definitive listing of the UK's foremost technology professionals.
The full list can be found here.
Whether they're CIOs, CTOs, chief architects, developer leads or dozens of related roles, these leaders are proven experts with track records of sustained success.
Do you believe that you should be on the list? If so, contact Computing's associate editor, Evert at: Evert.Lombaert@incisivemedia.com.
Computing believes that diversity is essential for the health of all industries, including IT.
We have launched the Women in IT Excellence Awards, now in their third year, and new for 2019, the Women in IT Festival, where professionals can come together for workshops, presentations, panels and networking.
The IT Leaders 250 list is produced in association with Delta, a new service from Computing for CIOs.
Delta is Computing's new market intelligence service for IT leaders. Combining in-depth industry insight, procurement and strategic advice, functional and salary benchmarking and more, it provides the collected experiences of thousands of IT leaders like you.
As Europe's first truly-independent service of its kind, Delta means you no longer have to rely on biased opinion.
Contact the team now to request a demo, so you don't miss out on the last few remaining early subscriber discounts.
More news
Blockchain latest news: By ignoring crypto Berners-Lee's Solid is missing a trick, says Web 3 investor
'If it's not tokenised then what is the cost to abusing it?' saks Outlier's Jamie Burke
AMD benchmark leak indicates 64-core Epyc server CPU could be, well, epic
Engineering sample among the most powerful CPUs ever tested on the SiSoft Sandra system analyzer
US government gives Huawei 90-day licence to continue operating in the US
US companies can continue doing business with Huawei until 19th August
Facebook accused of hawking users' smartphone data to telecoms and phone makers
Around 100 companies in 50 countries are currently getting user data from Facebook