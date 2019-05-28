Security: Top-ten MageCart victims

When Amazon and other ecommerce websites were first set-up, their potential customers were often reluctant to use them.

It wasn't just the slow pre-broadband-era speeds that were off-putting, but security: how could you trust a non-physical website, which could be located anywhere, to look after your precious payment details?

Today, few people think twice about tapping in their credit card details into almost any site in order to acquire new items of tat online. But payment security has become a big issue with formjacking techniques called Magecart perpetrated by a number of attack groups able to run rampant, compromising the payment pages of hundreds - possibly thousands - of ecommerce websites.

Ironically, perhaps, the Magecart series of payment skimmers started around 19 years ago with a backdoor to the Cart32 shopping cart software. It doesn't look like much has changed in the two decades since then.

Who, or what, is Magecart?

Magecart isn't a single group of attackers, but an attack technique that involves the injection of malicious code into ecommerce sites in order to ‘grab' payment information as it is keyed-in.

Malicious JavaScript code acts as a form grabber, or a simple ‘cloud based' keylogger is injected into breached shops. As buyers fill in their payment details, the data is captured and sent in real time to the attacker, according to ClearSky Cyber Security in a 2016 research paper.

"This method is different than other ways of stealing payment details, such as infecting the buyer's computer, implanting malware in point-of-sale terminals, or dumping entire databases from breached online shops," it continued, adding that even sticking rigidly to PCI standards won't protect an organisation from Magecart.

Attackers first need to compromise a target, perhaps by exploiting a vulnerability in the web platform or acquiring, one way or another, admin credentials. Then, they typically add a <script> tag to load malicious JavaScript from one of the domains they own directly into the payment page.

"The malicious JavaScript code is served over HTTPS with a valid SSL certificate. Using HTTPS is important for the attacker to keep its malicious activity undetected, because script loaded over HTTP would trigger a "mixed content" warning to the user," continued ClearSky.

Part of the problem of keeping payment pages secure is the number of scripts that are typically fired up when the ‘check out' button is clicked, according to security consultancy RiskIQ.

The British Airways website, for example, "spins up around 20 different scripts and loading the booking sub-page bumps that up to 30. While 30 scripts might not sound like much, many of these are ‘minified' scripts spanning thousands of lines of script", it warned in a research paper released following yet-another Magecart attack.

Here, then, are some of the biggest or most high-profile victims of Magecart (that we know of...)

10) Infowars

Infowars is arguably the internet's best-known website for conspiracy theories and other forms of online lunacy. It is probably, however, highly lucrative for its founder and ranter-in-chief Alex Jones - America's answer to David Icke - making it a prime target for Magecart.

It was revealed in November 2018 that the organisation's online store had been compromised with credit-card skimming software that would have sent buyers' payment details to a server based in Lithuania.

However, it wasn't Alex Jones himself that first discovered the Magecart compromise, according to BleepingComputer, but security researcher Willem de Groot who has specialised in such attacks.

9) Topps.com Sports Collectible

If you're not into trading American sports cards and collectibles, then you'll probably not be familiar with Topps.com. However, for almost two months, from 19th November 2018 to 9th January 2019, the company's payment pages were compromised by a malicious script that siphoned off customers' debit- and credit-card details, and much else besides.

In its mealy-mouthed breach notification it claimed that "it is possible that this incident compromised names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, and payment information".

While the notification introduces an element of doubt, there really shouldn't be: When Magecart strikes, all these things are very definitely compromised, and while mailing addresses aren't easy or cheap to change, payment cards certainly should be.

The company added that it had since upgraded the software behind its payments systems and that everything was therefore a-okay - implying that a large part of the reason why it was breached may have been because it hadn't kept critical software infrastructure up-to-date.

Next: Eight to five - Fila UK, OXO International, Sotherby's and Adminer