IBM announces cloud-style 'tailored fit' pricing models for Z mainframe

IBM has overhauled the pricing model for its IBM Z mainframe. Image via Pixabay

IBM has overhauled the complex pricing models for its IBM Z mainframe to provide customers with more flexibility in managing their costs as they shift to hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

The company has introduced two new "Tailored Fit Pricing" models, named Enterprise Consumption Model and Enterprise Capacity Model, for its customers.

In Enterprise Consumption Model, customers will pay only for how much they use. Moreover, the company claims that under this plan, it will charge less for development and testing workloads to help customers grow their businesses.

In Enterprise Capacity Model, customers will pay for the full capacity of their mainframes. This option is good for clients that have firm control on their workload needs and those who need multiple interconnected mainframe environments to work as one large system.

Clients opting for this model can move software around and run them anywhere within the full capacity environment.

For years, IBM has provided its customers a complicated pricing plan based on four-hour rolling average of workload consumption. Under this model, customer's peak mainframe usage during a four-hour period is used to determine the monthly costs for the customer.

With growing amount of applications, some customers were finding it difficult to keep their costs down for apps tapping mainframe resources. The model also allowed some customers to run some workloads for free on an IBM mainframe.

Last year, IBM introduced a flexible "container" pricing for less predictable mainframe use cases, such as testing/development efforts. However, none of these models could fully satisfy customers as these models did not offer pricing based on existing production workloads.

By making access to Z mainframes more flexible and 'cloud-like,' IBM is making it less likely that customers will consider shifting Z workloads to other systems

The company has now realised flaws in these pricing models and decided to make its pricing model more transparent to customers, without necessarily increasing costs for them.

"By making access to Z mainframes more flexible and 'cloud-like,' IBM is making it less likely that customers will consider shifting Z workloads to other systems and environments. As cloud providers become increasingly able to support mission critical applications, that's a big deal," wrote Charles King, president and principal analyst for Pund-IT in a blog.

"The new pricing models should also help companies derive greater value from their IT organisations. That's great financially but it is also a critical point considering the shortages in and demand for workers with enterprise IT skills," King added.

"A notable point about both models is that discounted growth pricing is offered on all workloads - whether they be 40-year old Assembler programmes or four-day old JavaScript apps. This is in contrast to previous models which primarily rewarded only brand-new applications with growth pricing. By thinking outside the Big Iron box, the company has substantially eased the pain for its largest clients' biggest mainframe-related headaches."

This week, IBM also launched IBM z/OS Cloud Broker software to enable users to deploy z/OS services and resources on IBM Cloud Private. The company says it also plans to make some other critical cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes available on z/OS.

