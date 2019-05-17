Shortlist announced for AI & Machine Learning Awards

Join us at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower on the 3rd July

AI has the potential to reshape the world as we know it, and many companies are making progress in this exciting area of technology.

We launched our first ever AI & Machine Learning Awards earlier this year, with an incredible judging panel of AI experts and professionals. Entries have now closed, and we have selected the best of the best to make it onto the shortlist.

While our judges get to work, remember to book your table to enjoy the best hospitality and networking opportunities that the industry has to offer at the awards ceremony on the 3rd July, at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in the heart of Knightsbridge, London.

We'll see you there - and good luck

Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics

Jaywing - Archetype

Daisy Intelligence

AspenTech - Saras Sees into the Future with Aspen Mtell

GeoPhy - ReVAL

Synectics Solutions - Precision

Netacea - Intent Analytics

Best RPA Project

GSK - RPA Launch

City Plumbing Limited - Robotic Customer Order Entry

UiPath - Lombard International

Automation Anywhere - GSK's RPA Journey with Automation Anywhere

Best Robotic Process Automation Solution

City Plumbing Limited - Robotic Customer Order Entry

Automation Anywhere - The Automation Anywhere Platform

Best Networking Automation Solution

Mist, a Juniper Company - Learning WLAN Platform

Noble - Forest Tree

Apptio - Cloud Business Management

Outstanding Automation Security Award

Tessian

Vectra

Senseon

Sectigo

Best Use of Automation

Mobvoi

City Plumbing - Robotic Customer Order Entry

Ada Support Inc. - ACX

Accedia - Omni Capital Automated Solution

Ultima - RPA in action at Ultima

Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award

Synectics Solutions - Precision

Stratifyd - Data Analytics Solution

Velocimetrics - VMX EndToEnd (VMX)

Heliocor Limited - Robolitics

Chinsay - Intelligent Contract Platform (ICP)

KNIME - KNIME Server

Best Emerging Technology in AI Award

ScopeMaster Ltd

Boston Limited

Jaywing

Daisy Intelligence

Rubikloud

GeoPhy

Volume

KNIME

IBM

Mobvoi

Senseon

Mphasis

Forcepoint

Clickso

Audio Analytic

Outstanding AI/ML Project Award

PubNub - PubNub Sentiment Machine

Daisy Intelligence

GeoPhy - ReVal

Diffbot - Diffbot Knowledge Graph

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

Adroit Data & Insight - Applying ML to reduce regular-giving attrition for large not-for-profits

Kainos - Kainos and DVSA - Intelligent Risk Ratings that Improve Road Safety

Mphasis - Project to reduce false positives for major global bank using DeepInsights

EBTIC and BT - Intuitu - Intelligent Warehouse Deployment

IBM UK - Talent Transformation - EY & IBM

Most Innovative Use of AI/ML

Boston Limited - The Roamer MU-VR

Daisy Intelligence

Cognism - Using AI to accelerate sales

Featurespace - Featurespace ARIC Platform

Netacea - Intent Analytics

SnapLogic - SnapLogic Data Science

Ada Support Inc. - Chatbot

EBTIC and BT - Intuitu - Intelligent Warehouse Deployment

CENTURY Tech

Most Innovative AI Solution

ScopeMaster Ltd - ScopeMaster

Derek J. Smith - Konrad

Boston Limited - The Roamer MU-VR

K2 on behalf of Binah - Binah Out-of-the-box Use Case Approach to AI and Machine Learning

KNIME - KNIME Analytics Platform

TechSee - EVE by TechSee

Ada Support Inc. - AI-Powered Chatbot

SparkBeyond - SparkBeyond's Problem Solving Platform Helps Major Retailer Generate More Than 5x ROI in 5 months.

Pure Storage - AIRI: Breaking Down the Barriers to AI for All

Clickso - Carbon by Clickso

Most Innovative ML Solution

WHISHWORKS - Pricing Intelligence Accelerator

Daisy Intelligence - Daisy Intelligence - Most Innovative AI/ML Solution

Tessian - Tessian - Human Layer Security

GeoPhy - GeoPhy: ReVal

JDA Software - JDA + Blue Yonder: Helping Retailers Predict What's Next

Mind Foundry - Mind Foundry

Heliocor Limited - Robots that do Analytics = Robolitics!

Mphasis - DeepInsights

Data Scientist of the Year

Francesco Corea - Four Trees

Katie Lazell-Fairman - GeoPhy

Mike Tung - Diffbot

Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan - BT

Ryan Jessop - Clickso Group

AI Professional of the Year

Francesco Corea - Four Trees

Michael Li - Boston Limited

Mike Tung - Diffbot

Michael Conway - IBM

Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan - BT

AI/ML Team of the Year

Projecting Success Ltd

Boston Limited

Diffbot

Synectics Solutions

IBM UK LTD

Mphasis

Jaywing

Best AI Startup

ScopeMaster Ltd

Daisy Intelligence

Rubikloud

GeoPhy

Diffbot

Mind Foundry

Senseon

Automation Technology Provider of the Year

ScopeMaster Ltd

Parker Software

Oleeo

smartKYC

SnapLogic

BlackLine

UiPath

Automation Anywhere

AI Technology Provider of the Year - Services

Drooms

Turnkey Lender

Daisy Intelligence

Genesys

Ultima

Advanced Expert Systems Ltd

AI Technology Provider of the Year - Products