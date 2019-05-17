Computing

Shortlist announced for AI & Machine Learning Awards

Recognising the people, projects and companies that are leading this fast-developing area of technology

Join us at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower on the 3rd July
AI has the potential to reshape the world as we know it, and many companies are making progress in this exciting area of technology.

We launched our first ever AI & Machine Learning Awards earlier this year, with an incredible judging panel of AI experts and professionals. Entries have now closed, and we have selected the best of the best to make it onto the shortlist.

While our judges get to work, remember to book your table to enjoy the best hospitality and networking opportunities that the industry has to offer at the awards ceremony on the 3rd July, at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in the heart of Knightsbridge, London.

We'll see you there - and good luck

Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics

  • Jaywing - Archetype

  • Daisy Intelligence

  • AspenTech - Saras Sees into the Future with Aspen Mtell

  • GeoPhy - ReVAL

  • Synectics Solutions - Precision

  • Netacea - Intent Analytics

Best RPA Project

  • GSK - RPA Launch

  • City Plumbing Limited - Robotic Customer Order Entry

  • UiPath - Lombard International

  • Automation Anywhere - GSK's RPA Journey with Automation Anywhere

Best Robotic Process Automation Solution

  • City Plumbing Limited - Robotic Customer Order Entry

  • Automation Anywhere - The Automation Anywhere Platform

Best Networking Automation Solution

  • Mist, a Juniper Company - Learning WLAN Platform

  • Noble - Forest Tree

  • Apptio - Cloud Business Management

Outstanding Automation Security Award

  • Tessian

  • Vectra

  • Senseon

  • Sectigo

Best Use of Automation

  • Mobvoi

  • City Plumbing - Robotic Customer Order Entry

  • Ada Support Inc. - ACX

  • Accedia - Omni Capital Automated Solution

  • Ultima - RPA in action at Ultima

Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award

  • Synectics Solutions - Precision

  • Stratifyd - Data Analytics Solution

  • Velocimetrics - VMX EndToEnd (VMX)

  • Heliocor Limited - Robolitics

  • Chinsay - Intelligent Contract Platform (ICP)

  • KNIME - KNIME Server

Best Emerging Technology in AI Award

  • ScopeMaster Ltd

  • Boston Limited

  • Jaywing

  • Daisy Intelligence

  • Rubikloud

  • GeoPhy

  • Volume

  • KNIME

  • IBM

  • Mobvoi

  • Senseon

  • Mphasis

  • Forcepoint

  • Clickso

  • Audio Analytic

Outstanding AI/ML Project Award

  • PubNub - PubNub Sentiment Machine

  • Daisy Intelligence

  • GeoPhy - ReVal

  • Diffbot - Diffbot Knowledge Graph

  • Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

  • Adroit Data & Insight - Applying ML to reduce regular-giving attrition for large not-for-profits

  • Kainos - Kainos and DVSA - Intelligent Risk Ratings that Improve Road Safety

  • Mphasis - Project to reduce false positives for major global bank using DeepInsights

  • EBTIC and BT - Intuitu - Intelligent Warehouse Deployment

  • IBM UK - Talent Transformation - EY & IBM

Most Innovative Use of AI/ML

  • Boston Limited - The Roamer MU-VR

  • Daisy Intelligence

  • Cognism - Using AI to accelerate sales

  • Featurespace - Featurespace ARIC Platform

  • Netacea - Intent Analytics

  • SnapLogic - SnapLogic Data Science

  • Ada Support Inc. - Chatbot

  • EBTIC and BT - Intuitu - Intelligent Warehouse Deployment

  • CENTURY Tech

Most Innovative AI Solution

  • ScopeMaster Ltd - ScopeMaster

  • Derek J. Smith - Konrad

  • Boston Limited - The Roamer MU-VR

  • K2 on behalf of Binah - Binah Out-of-the-box Use Case Approach to AI and Machine Learning

  • KNIME - KNIME Analytics Platform

  • TechSee - EVE by TechSee

  • Ada Support Inc. - AI-Powered Chatbot

  • SparkBeyond - SparkBeyond's Problem Solving Platform Helps Major Retailer Generate More Than 5x ROI in 5 months.

  • Pure Storage - AIRI: Breaking Down the Barriers to AI for All

  • Clickso - Carbon by Clickso

Most Innovative ML Solution

  • WHISHWORKS - Pricing Intelligence Accelerator

  • Daisy Intelligence - Daisy Intelligence - Most Innovative AI/ML Solution

  • Tessian - Tessian - Human Layer Security

  • GeoPhy - GeoPhy: ReVal

  • JDA Software - JDA + Blue Yonder: Helping Retailers Predict What's Next

  • Mind Foundry - Mind Foundry

  • Heliocor Limited - Robots that do Analytics = Robolitics!

  • Mphasis - DeepInsights

Data Scientist of the Year

  • Francesco Corea - Four Trees

  • Katie Lazell-Fairman - GeoPhy

  • Mike Tung - Diffbot

  • Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan - BT

  • Ryan Jessop - Clickso Group

AI Professional of the Year

  • Francesco Corea - Four Trees

  • Michael Li - Boston Limited

  • Mike Tung - Diffbot

  • Michael Conway - IBM

  • Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan - BT

AI/ML Team of the Year

  • Projecting Success Ltd

  • Boston Limited

  • Diffbot

  • Synectics Solutions

  • IBM UK LTD

  • Mphasis

  • Jaywing

Best AI Startup

  • ScopeMaster Ltd

  • Daisy Intelligence

  • Rubikloud

  • GeoPhy

  • Diffbot

  • Mind Foundry

  • Senseon

Automation Technology Provider of the Year

  • ScopeMaster Ltd

  • Parker Software

  • Oleeo

  • smartKYC

  • SnapLogic

  • BlackLine

  • UiPath

  • Automation Anywhere

AI Technology Provider of the Year - Services

  • Drooms

  • Turnkey Lender

  • Daisy Intelligence

  • Genesys

  • Ultima

  • Advanced Expert Systems Ltd

AI Technology Provider of the Year - Products

  • Diffbot

  • Stratifyd

  • KNIME

  • Mobvoi

  • Mphasis

  • SparkBeyond

  • Pure Storage

  • Darktrace

