Here are the finalists in the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019
The awards, which celebrate IT staff, are now in their third year
We are proud to announce the shortlist for the third annual Digital Technology Leaders Awards. Unlike many other events, this ceremony turns the spotlight to IT leaders and teams rather than marketing staff, recognising the achievements of the individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack.
The event takes place in London on the 2nd July, with a champagne reception and three course meal to celebrate the finalists and winners in style. Remember to book your table to take advantage of the unrivalled networking opportunities that come from attending.
Without further ado, find the shortlist below - and good luck to all of our finalists.
Organisational Excellence Awards
Digital Team of the Year
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Close Brothers Brewery Rentals
DWP Digital
Equals Collective
Good Energy
Innovify
Mphasis
SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd
Space Between
Sysdoc
UK GovCamp
Digital Service Company of the Year
Adepto
Alegrant Ltd
Click Consult
ClickMechanic
Difrent
Drooms
Godel Technologies Europe Ltd
HeleCloud
Mastek
OrderWise
Previse
Space Between
Thousand Eyes
YUDU
Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
Good Energy
Matalan Retail Ltd
-
UKFast
Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
Atl
BluprintX
Codeweavers
Future Workshops
Pickr
ROCK
SaltDNA
Unboxed
Zaizi
Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations
Anglian Water
DWP Digital
Good Energy
Hermes
Matalan
Thames Water
Worldline IT Services UK&I Ltd
Digital Transformation of the Year - SME
Alegrant Ltd
eTravelSafety
MACH EMC2 Ltd.
WAHL Brand and Digital Transformation
Project Team of the Year
Good Energy
GOSU DATA LAB
HSBC
Matalan Retail Ltd
Therapy Box
Development Team of the Year
Adepto
Equals Collective
Really Simple Systems LTD
SaltDNA
Senseon
TotallyMoney
XQ Cyber
Project Excellence Awards
Best Automation Project
Content Guru Ltd
DWP Digital
GSK
Harmony PSA
JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd
Kosbit
Puppet
Security Project of the Year
N2WS, a Veeam Company
SaltDN
XQ Cyber
YUDU
Big Data/IoT Project of the Year
HG Insights
Homelync
Metricell
Tiger Heart
Ververica (formely data Artisans)
Best Not-for-Profit Project
Information Builders
Manifesto
Staffordshire University
Best Public Sector Digital Project
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
Appsbroker
Barclays UK
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
DVLA
HeleCloud
Kong Inc
Parcelforce Worldwide
Space Between
Sysdoc with Jaguar Land Rover
Worldline IT Services UK&I Ltd
Best Small To Medium Digital Project
Alegrant Ltd
Anglian Water
Apps 365
CACI Information Intelligence Group
char.gy
HeleCloud
JTC
Manifesto
ShowCaser
TOMI WORLD
Mobile Project of the Year
Allianz UK plc & Mesmerise Global Limited
Barts Health NHS Trust and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust
Drink Up- London
Heliocor
MachFast Group
Moneysupermarket
SaltDNA
Staffordshire University
Yap Technology Limited
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
ClickMechanic
ContractorCalculator
GOSU DATA LAB
Heliocor
Hermes
Luminance
Mphasis
Senseon
Staffordshire University
Therapy Box
Personal Excellence Awards
CDO of the Year
Dr Afzal Chaudhry - Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Sarah Moorhead - Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust
Rob Price - Worldline
Data Analyst of the Year
Nick Betts - Allianz Insurance plc
Harry Knight - Good Energy
Alisa Chumachenko - Gosu Data Lab
DevOps Leader of the Year
Andrew Mills - ASOS
Anoop Narayana - Cognizant
Meera Rao - Synopsys
Adrian James - Worldline IT services UK Limited
Digital Ambassador of the Year
Sameer Paradkar - Atos
Dr Afzal Chaudhry - Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Felix Ekman - Harmony PSA
Clare Woollam - Pennine Care NHS Foundation trust
Dave Vincent - Tourism Northern Ireland
Roxane Heaton - UK Hydrographic Office
Digital Hero of the Year
Oladapo Adedeji - Barclays UK
Felix Ekman - Harmony PSA
Mollie Payne - Senseon
Rituja Rao - Sparta Global
Product Manager of the Year
Shane Lamont - HSBC
Jack Hughes - Senseon
Dilraj Kaur - Spark44
Antonio Tella - TotallyMoney
Scrum Master of the Year
Robin Lewis - Somo
Charlie Stephenson - YUDU
Young Digital Professional of the Year
Yemi Oluseun - Barclays
Marcell Marafko - Barclays UK
Jo Brown - Difrent
Harry East - Equals Collective
Holly Nolan - Good Energy
Felix Ekman - Harmony PSA
Heliocor
Natasha Rhodes - Matalan Retail Ltd
Joe Peskett - Office for National Statistics
Luke Frake - Space Between
Brett Sedcole - Sysdoc Ltd
