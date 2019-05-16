Here are the finalists in the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019

We are proud to announce the shortlist for the third annual Digital Technology Leaders Awards. Unlike many other events, this ceremony turns the spotlight to IT leaders and teams rather than marketing staff, recognising the achievements of the individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack.

The event takes place in London on the 2nd July, with a champagne reception and three course meal to celebrate the finalists and winners in style. Remember to book your table to take advantage of the unrivalled networking opportunities that come from attending.

Without further ado, find the shortlist below - and good luck to all of our finalists.

Organisational Excellence Awards

Digital Team of the Year

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Close Brothers Brewery Rentals

DWP Digital

Equals Collective

Good Energy

Innovify

Mphasis

SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd

Space Between

Sysdoc

UK GovCamp

Digital Service Company of the Year

Adepto

Alegrant Ltd

Click Consult

ClickMechanic

Difrent

Drooms

Godel Technologies Europe Ltd

HeleCloud

Mastek

OrderWise

Previse

Space Between

Thousand Eyes

YUDU

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Good Energy

Matalan Retail Ltd

UKFast

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Atl

BluprintX

Codeweavers

Future Workshops

Pickr

ROCK

SaltDNA

Unboxed

Zaizi

Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations

Anglian Water

DWP Digital

Good Energy

Hermes

Matalan

Thames Water

Worldline IT Services UK&I Ltd

Digital Transformation of the Year - SME

Alegrant Ltd

eTravelSafety

MACH EMC2 Ltd.

WAHL Brand and Digital Transformation

Project Team of the Year

Good Energy

GOSU DATA LAB

HSBC

Matalan Retail Ltd

Therapy Box

Development Team of the Year

Adepto

Equals Collective

Really Simple Systems LTD

SaltDNA

Senseon

TotallyMoney

XQ Cyber

Project Excellence Awards

Best Automation Project

Content Guru Ltd

DWP Digital

GSK

Harmony PSA

JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd

Kosbit

Puppet

Security Project of the Year

N2WS, a Veeam Company

SaltDN

XQ Cyber

YUDU

Big Data/IoT Project of the Year

HG Insights

Homelync

Metricell

Tiger Heart

Ververica (formely data Artisans)

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Information Builders

Manifesto

Staffordshire University

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Adzuna/DWP Digital

Atlas Cloud Ltd

Barts Health NHS Trust and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

DVLA

DWP Digital

dxw

Ecometrica

Mastek

NHS Digital

Powys County Council

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Appsbroker

Barclays UK

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

DVLA

HeleCloud

Kong Inc

Parcelforce Worldwide

Space Between

Sysdoc with Jaguar Land Rover

Worldline IT Services UK&I Ltd

Best Small To Medium Digital Project

Alegrant Ltd

Anglian Water

Apps 365

CACI Information Intelligence Group

char.gy

HeleCloud

JTC

Manifesto

ShowCaser

TOMI WORLD

Mobile Project of the Year

Allianz UK plc & Mesmerise Global Limited

Barts Health NHS Trust and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Drink Up- London

Heliocor

MachFast Group

Moneysupermarket

SaltDNA

Staffordshire University

Yap Technology Limited

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year

ClickMechanic

ContractorCalculator

GOSU DATA LAB

Heliocor

Hermes

Luminance

Mphasis

Senseon

Staffordshire University

Therapy Box

Personal Excellence Awards

CDO of the Year

Dr Afzal Chaudhry - Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Sarah Moorhead - Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust

Rob Price - Worldline

Data Analyst of the Year

Nick Betts - Allianz Insurance plc

Harry Knight - Good Energy

Alisa Chumachenko - Gosu Data Lab

DevOps Leader of the Year

Andrew Mills - ASOS

Anoop Narayana - Cognizant

Meera Rao - Synopsys

Adrian James - Worldline IT services UK Limited

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Sameer Paradkar - Atos

Dr Afzal Chaudhry - Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Felix Ekman - Harmony PSA

Clare Woollam - Pennine Care NHS Foundation trust

Dave Vincent - Tourism Northern Ireland

Roxane Heaton - UK Hydrographic Office

Digital Hero of the Year

Oladapo Adedeji - Barclays UK

Felix Ekman - Harmony PSA

Mollie Payne - Senseon

Rituja Rao - Sparta Global

Product Manager of the Year

Shane Lamont - HSBC

Jack Hughes - Senseon

Dilraj Kaur - Spark44

Antonio Tella - TotallyMoney

Scrum Master of the Year

Robin Lewis - Somo

Charlie Stephenson - YUDU

Young Digital Professional of the Year