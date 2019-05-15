AMD to reveal details of Navi GPU architecture at E3 2019 trade show

AMD will hold Next Horizon Gaming event on 10th June at E3 2019 in Los Angeles

AMD will reveal details of Navi, its forthcoming GPU architecture at a "Next Horizon Gaming" event at the E3 2019 trade show.

The event will be held at The Novo in Los Angeles, California, on 10th June at 3:00 pm Pacific Time, and will be live streamed. It will come two weeks after AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su attends 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference in Taipei on 27th May.

While the company hasn't revealed any further details it has promised to showcase products that "will power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come".

That implies that in addition to details about the company's 7nm Navi GPU, the company will release more information about the Navi/Zen 2 combination it is working on for the Sony Playstation 5, which is expected to be released next year.

The event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, the creator of The Game Awards, and will feature Lisa Su, who will provide details on AMD's upcoming technologies and products.

Two weeks earlier, AMD CEO Lisa Su will also attend 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference that is scheduled to be held at the Taipei International Convention Centre in Taipei on 27th May.

Su will deliver the keynote speech at this event, which will also be live-streamed.

"As one of the most important global events for our industry, I look forward to Computex each year. I am honoured to deliver the opening keynote this year and provide new details about the next generation of high-performance AMD platforms and products," Su said last month.

At that time, she also mentioned AMD's upcoming products, including 7nm Epyc data centre processors and third generation Ryzen chips, as well as Navi.

Although it has been speculated that it may be later in the year before Navi-based graphics cards appear, recent discounts to AMD's RX 580 and Vega graphics cards indicate that releases could be coming sooner rather than later.

