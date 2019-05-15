Computing

ZombieLoad side-channel attack affects Intel chips manufactured since 2008

The flaw could enable hackers to steal almost every bit of data from inside the CPU - including on servers running in the cloud

ZombieLoad flaw could allow hackers to steal almost every bit of data from inside the CPU. Image: zombieloadattack.com.
Researchers have discovered a new class of Spectre-like security flaws in Intel microprocessors, dubbed microarchitectural data sampling flaws. The flaws could enable hackers to steal almost every bit...

