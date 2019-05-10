AMD 16-core Ryzen 3000 series CPU leaked online

Fresh links indicate that AMD is to launch two 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. The Ryzen 3800X and 3850X chips will be among eight devices that the company is expected to launch at the Computex trade show in Taiwan at the end of this month.

Twitter user APISAK claims to have got hold of an engineering sample of the new CPU, posting the raw specs online.

Zen2 ES 16 Core

Base clock 3.3 Ghzฺ

Boost clock 4.2 Ghz

MB X570

This CPU name can't decode by decode chart



Engineering samples are typically early versions of chips that are distributed by manufacturers to OEMs and other specialists for testing purposes.

While they aren't guaranteed to be the final versions of the chips that will eventually be released to the market, they do provide a good glimpse of what to expect. They enable motherboard makers and manufacturers of other components to build supporting products ready for launch.

APISAK said the sample he has received sports a 3.3GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost clock. However, he explained that it can't be decoded by industry decode charts.

Although these speeds do seem a bit on the low side, several Twitter users pointed out that these are just early samples and that the finished product will almost certainly be cranked up in performance.

One user said: "Keep in mind that one of 1st Gen Ryzen's engineering samples had a 2.8GHz base/3.2GHz turbo. The production Ryzen 7 1800X then had a 3.6 GHz base, 4.0 GHz boost. That represents a 800 MHz improvement or increase over the engineering sample's base and boost clocks."

Another said "this is an early sample" and "there is room for improvement".

They added: "And on top of that, this is a 16C/32T at 4.2Ghz. This'll be priced against the [Intel] 9900k."

Someone else weighed in: "I just don't think this boost clock is realistic for a 16 core. But it can be if it's 8 core boost .I don't expect all core boost to be anywhere more than 4Ghz."

This isn't the first time that details of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 3000 series of processors have leaked online. Last December, Youtuber AdoredTV posted information about model names, specs and pricing on the internet.

The details are as follows:

Model Cores Threads Base clock Boost TDP Price Ryzen 9 3850X 16 32 4.3GHz 5.1GHz 135W $499 Ryzen 9 3800X 16 32 3.9GHz 4.7GHz 125W $449 Ryzen 7 3700X 12 24 4.2GHz 5.0GHz 105W $329 Ryzen 7 3700 12 24 3.8GHz 4.6GHz 95W $299 Ryzen 5 3600X 8 16 4.0GHz 4.8GHz 95W $229 Ryzen 5 3600 8 16 3.6GHz 4.4GHz 65W $178 Ryzen 3 3300X 6 12 3.5GHz 4.3GHz 65W $129 Ryzen 3 3300 6 12 3.2GHz 4.0GHz 50W $99

