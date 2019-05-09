First details of Dyson's electric car emerge after patent application publication

Some early details of Dyson's electric car have emerged after the publication of three patent applications filed some 18 months ago.

Dyson first revealed plans to make an electric car in 2017, announcing that the company would invest £2 billion in the development of the vehicle and its batteries. Last year, the company decided to build its electric car at a facility in Singapore, rather than the UK.

Dyson's electric car is expected to hit the market in 2021. The patent application drawings for the vehicle suggest that it will be a seven-seat crossover, almost the same size as a Range Rover.

It will be a premium, high-end car featuring an aerodynamic design, an interior cabin with reclining seats, and large 24-inch wheels to provide extra stability.

The long wheelbase is immediately apparent in the design. Drawings hint that the car will provide enough ground clearance, slightly inverted seat bases, and a slab-backed rear end.

However, the company has also claimed that the vehicle will look very different from the drawings filed with the Intellectual Property Office.

Details issued with the patents suggest that the vehicle will be between 4.7 metres to 5 metres long and 1.6 and 1.8 metres high. It will likely have a low-roof design with a sloping A-pillar, suggesting a low centre of gravity to enhance the handling performance of the vehicle.

There are currently no details available about the battery technology that Dyson's electric car will use. While the company has indicated in the past that it would prefer to using next-gen solid-state batteries, the first models are more likely to utilise lithium-ion batteries to power the vehicle.

In an email sent to employees, company's founder Sir James Dyson called on the staff to keep the automotive plans secret.

According to Dyson, more than 500 people are currently working on the project that would contain "fundamentally new technologies and make some inventive leaps". The project is being led by Ian Minards, former Aston Martin chief engineer, who joined the company in 2016 as vice president, automotive.

Dyson claims that it is on track to launch the car "entirely designed by Dyson, manufactured by Dyson, and sold by Dyson" in 2021.

