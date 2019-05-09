Microsoft reveals plans for Windows 10 File Explorer overhaul

Microsoft has unveiled a major overhaul for the File Explorer search feature in its most recent Windows 10 Insider Preview Build.

Writing in a blog post, Dona Sarkar, the leader of Microsoft's Windows Insider program, explained that the feature will be powered by Windows Search and will be rolled out to users over the next few days.

She wrote that the feature will "integrate OneDrive content online with traditional indexed files" and "make it easier to find your files".

Microsoft decided to implement the update after receiving requests from customers asking for "increased consistency".

One of the main benefits of the update is that users will now be provided with a drop-down populated with suggested files as they type something in File Explorer's search box.

"These improved results can be launched directly by clicking the entry in the new suggestions box, or if you want to open the file location, just right-click the entry and there'll be an option to do so," added Sarkar.

"If you need to use commands or dig deeper into non-indexed locations, you can still press enter and populate the view with the traditional search results."

As part of the update, Microsoft has also tweaked the design of the feature. Sarkar continued: "As soon as you click the search box in File Explorer (or press CTRL+E to set focus to it), you'll see the dropdown list with your search history.

"If you encounter any issues, or have any feedback, file them under Files, Folders, and Online Storage" > File Explorer in the Feedback Hub."

Microsoft has also widened the File Explorer search box so that "suggestions dropdown has a bit more room to show results". However, it said this isn't a new option.

The firm added: "We figured you might want to know how to do it: just move your mouse to the starting border of the search box, and your mouse should turn into a resizing double arrow cursor. Just click down and drag the search box to be a bit wider."

This rollout will start with a small number of Insiders and will increase the rollout to more as "we validate the quality of the experience", wrote Sarkar.

