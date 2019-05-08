Machine learning algorithms developed to artificially generate realistic whole-body images of people

Researchers at a Japanese startup have developed machine learning algorithms that can create realistic whole-body images of artificially created people.

DataGrid is a spin-out from Japan's Kyoto University. The company recently released a video on its website to reveal the capabilities of its newly-developed technology.

The tool morphs and presents model after model with dissimilar faces as their outfits transform from winter coats to bomber jackets in the video.

According to researchers, the algorithms are a type of Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) - a technology commonly used to create imitations of something that exists in the real world. DataGrid uses GAN to automatically create high-resolution 1024 x 1024 pictures of models against a white background.

While similar tools have been used in the past to produce facial images, this is the first time that any algorithm has generated high-precision whole-body images, including faces, hairstyles, and clothes of artificially generated people.

DataGrid revealed that both of the algorithms it has developed are first trained on real-life images of human models. After the initial training is completed, one algorithm is tasked to repeatedly generate pictures of human models, while its counterpart works to distinguish the original image from the fake image.

Then, the first algorithm refines its fakes until the second algorithm becomes unable to identify differences between the real image and the AI-generated image.

According to DataGrid, the new technology could be licensed to fashion and advertising firms looking to create photogenic models - saving money on models and the cost of photo shoots - to exhibit their new products.

The research team is also working to further refine their algorithms to increase the range of motions for virtual models.

"We will further improve the accuracy of the whole-body model automatic generation AI and research and develop the motion generation AI," claimed the company in an official announcement.

"In addition, we will conduct demonstration experiments with advertising and apparel companies to develop functions required for actual operation."

