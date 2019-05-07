Ocado Technology is more advanced than Amazon, claim Peel Hunt analysts

Ocado Technology's level of automation at its warehouses is more advanced than Amazon's, according to two analysts at investment bank Peel Hunt, who arrived at the conclusion after visiting the warehouses of the two companies.

Ocado Technology was founded in 2000 as an online supermarket, striking a deal in 2002 to deliver Waitrose goods to people's doors. However, it has also developed at the same time its own underlying software and robotics technology.

In recent years, it has started selling its technology and know-how to supermarket groups across the world to enable them to get into online grocery sales. In the UK, it also struck a deal with Morrisons.

Earlier this year, though, one of the company's warehouses was struck by fire, gutting the facility completely and taking out around ten per cent of the company's fulfilment capabilities.

Recently, James Lockyer and Damindu Jayaweera, two analysts at Peel Hunt, visited Amazon's warehouse in Tilbury in England as well as one of Ocado's warehouses in England. They said that after those visits, they felt more positive about Ocado than Amazon.

Lockyer and Jayaweera said they were "underwhelmed" by the automation at Amazon's Tilbury warehouse. It is Amazon's ninth generation warehouse, and the company's largest and most technologically advanced in Europe. Around 2,900 people work, on average, at the facility throughout the year.

Peel Hunt's analysts said they were actually more excited to see the level of investment made by Ocado on automation. The market value of this British firm is about a hundred times smaller than Amazon's current $936 billion, but it has now grown to become one of its best performing stocks in Europe.

Peel Hunt's analysts revealed that Amazon uses around 26 miles of conveyor belts in its warehouse, indicating that the company still retains a high level of mechanical operations at its warehouses, despite robotic automation, as well as staff in picking and packing.

In contrast, Ocado's use of conveyor belts in its latest technology is negligible - because it makes much more use of robotics, including robots capable of 'sniffing' fresh fruit and vegetables for ripeness. It has also, for example, developed robot 'hands' capable of handling soft fruit without squashing them.

The analysts also noticed that robots at Ocado's warehouse travel about three times faster than robots at Amazon's Tilbury warehouse. Moreover, Amazon's warehouse exhibited a lower utilisation rate compared with Ocado, according to the analysts.

After comparing the warehouse automation of both companies, Peel Hunt's analysts believe that Ocado has the potential to become "the Microsoft of Retail" in future.

Ocado Technology, it should also be noted, is a corporate client of Peel Hunt.

