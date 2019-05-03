Microsoft launches new tools and services for AI, mixed reality, blockchain and IoT

Microsoft has launched new Azure AI, blockchain, mixed reality and IoT tools and services for software makers

Microsoft has launched new Azure artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and mixed reality tools and services for software makers to create hybrid applications for cloud and edge computing.

The company made the announcements ahead of its Build 2019 software developer conference, starting next week in Seattle.

"It's an incredible time to be a developer," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Microsoft Cloud and AI Group.

"Today we're delivering innovative Azure services for developers to build the next generation of apps. With 95 per cent of Fortune 500 customers running on Azure, these innovations can have far-reaching impact."

A new visual machine learning (ML) interface unveiled by Microsoft helps developers create and deploy ML models without needing to write the underlying programming code. The best thing about these models is that they can be trained using the business data stored in Microsoft's cloud.

Last year, Microsoft rolled out Azure Blockchain Workbench, a user interface enabling developers to model blockchain programmes on a preconfigured Azure-supported network.

Now, the company has released a cloud-based blockchain service, with which enterprises can deploy a fully managed consortium network. The service is launching in preview, but the company said that the first ledger available on Azure Blockchain Service will be J.P. Morgan's Ethereum-based Quorum.

Apart from J.P. Morgan, other companies also using Microsoft's blockchain services include Starbucks, Interswitch and Buehler.

Another new product is the developer edition of Microsoft's HoloLens 2 headset, its mixed-reality smart glasses technology. In addition to the headset device, which costs $3,500, the HoloLens 2 Developer Bundle includes three-month trials of Unity Pro and Unity PiXYZ Plugin. Customers will also get $500 in Azure credits from Microsoft.

The company announced support for Unreal Engine 4 streaming, as well as native platform integration for HoloLens 2, which will be available to developers by May. It will enable them to create immersive mixed-reality experiences and photo-realistic renders for a variety of solutions including product design, architecture and manufacturing.

IoT Plug and Play, a new open modelling language launched by Microsoft, enables developers to connect IoT devices to Azure without having to write any embedded code. With this new tool, users can connect IoT devices with certified partner devices from companies such as Kyocera, STMicroelectronics, and Compal.