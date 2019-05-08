How Caerphilly Council is improving customer experience despite a shrinking budget and workforce

Caerphilly, a small town in South Wales best known for its castle, also boasts one of the larger local authorities in Wales. Supporting a population of around 180,000 people, its current budget stands at around £325 million per year.

Richard Edmunds, Corporate Director for Education and Corporate Services at Caerphilly Council, heads up the education and corporate services function, which includes IT, customer services and the entire back office.

He tells Computing that impending budget cuts mean that he has had to rethink the way the council meets the needs of its citizens.

"We have, not unlike local authorities in England, been going through austerity," begins Edmunds. "As we started to take strides on our transformation journey, we've started to get a feel for what the funding envelope going to be.

"It's clear that business as usual is not going to work. We've just signed off the 2019/20 budget with £15 million of savings included. That may not seem a lot, but we need to then remove another £40 million in the next three to four years."

This need to slash budgets whilst finding a way to improve services has led Caerphilly to embark on a transformation programme, with automation at its core.

"So this has been a real financial driver for us to introduce technology to improve efficiency and the customer experience.

"We've started a wholesale transformation programme of which digital is a significant foundation stone. Within that, intelligent automation and RPA [Robotic Process Automation] started to tick a lot of boxes."

Robotic Process Automation is a technology which enables software ‘robots' to perform certain sets of prescribed actions within a system, or even multiple systems. That could be for instance validating invoices sent from a supplier, and sending them through for payment - the idea being that the staff who used to perform those functions are freed up for other, less menial tasks.

An aging, disappearing workforce

To compound the issue of needing to improve service whilst significantly reducing budget, Edmunds is also grappling with the issue of an ageing workforce.

"We're dealing with an ageing workforce, so there are limited opportunities to bring in new members of staff, and people across the organisation are ageing. We're running workforce planning exercises to allow people to exit if they wish.

"We're experiencing a diminishing workforce, and that's only likely to continue. At the same time we're seeing a rise in demand for our services, and a rise in expectations as to how they perform.

"So we need to move quickly from the traditional ways of meeting those needs to more fleet of foot approaches - approaches which are more flexible and can be scaled.

For Edmunds, it's now clear that the only way to protect and improve services is to deploy a ‘digital workforce' - in other words a bunch of algorithms, or robots as they're often known in this context - to supplement the more traditional human labour.

"So we'll have a mixed workforce, with digital largely focused on repetitive sequential tasks, which will give time back to the human workforce so they're free to deal with more complicated customer enquiries. That gives us the best chance of protecting our services."

The project was kicked off in 2018 with what Edmunds describes as "very prudent budget management", where a sum was set aside for the council's digital transformation. There are a number of initiatives within the wider programme, of which this automation project is one.

Caerphilly chose Thoughtonomy largely due to their suitability for the organisation.

"We appointed Thoughtonomy through the G-Cloud framework [an agreement between the government and suppliers to provide consistent and recognised terms for cloud-based services]. It was very obvious that their product and fit was incredibly strong, and it was in the right window in terms of financing."

Edmunds admits that his excitement is building now that deployment is beginning.

"Once the procurement process finishes your excitement level builds as you start to see what's possible. The initial focus though is to understand what to do first to provide the biggest impact."