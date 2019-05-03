Trump signs executive order to bolster cyber security workforce

US President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to "grow" and "strengthen" the nation's cyber security capabilities.

The US Government says it will set up a range of new schemes to support "a strong cyber security workforce" and "defend our country and promote quality job opportunities" in the face of 21st-century threats.

One of the initiatives is a rotational programme through which federal employees can boost their cyber security expertise using temporary reassignments to other government agencies.

Officials said the Executive Order also encourages widespread adoption of the cybersecurity workforce framework created by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE).

"The NICE Framework is a helpful reference for identifying, recruiting, developing, and retaining cybersecurity talent," they said.

Another focus of the order is to "close cybersecurity skills gaps for the cyber-physical systems that our defence and critical infrastructure rely on."

"Federal agencies will identify cybersecurity aptitude assessments that they can use to reskill employees with potential in the cybersecurity field," explained the White House.

To inspire the next generation of STEM talent, the US Government will set up Presidential Cybersecurity Education Awards. They're aimed at "recognising excellent elementary and secondary school educators teaching cybersecurity-related content".

In a fact sheet posted by the White House, officials said: "Government and private-sector action is urgently needed to grow and sustain our cybersecurity workforce, which is a strategic asset to our country.

"Our cybersecurity workforce is made up of dedicated individuals in the public and private sectors who operate the critical systems needed to run and defend our country.

"More than 300,000 cybersecurity job vacancies exist in America and it is critical for our economy and security that they be filled. The cybersecurity field offers well-paying jobs that provide incredible opportunities for Americans.

"An inadequate cybersecurity workforce jeopardises our critical infrastructure, national defence and modern economy."

President Trump claimed: "America built the internet and shared it with the world; now we will do our part to secure and preserve cyberspace for future generations."