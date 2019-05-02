Norsk Hydro puts cost of cyber attack at $52 million

Aluminium giant Norsk Hydro has put the cost of its March cyber attack at between 300-450 million Norwegian Kroner ($52 million).

The Oslo, Norway-based firm made the announcement as part of its operations and market update on Tuesday, which sheds further light on the impact of the attack.

In the report, Norsk Hydro President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg said: "The cyber attack that hit us on March 19 has affected our entire global organisation, with Extruded Solutions having suffered the most significant operational challenges and financial losses."

He explained that the overall financial impact of the cyber attack is estimated at NOK 400-450 million in the first quarter, but that the firm had robust cyber insurance in place with recognised insurers.

Data from the report shows that sales volumes in Hydro's extruded solutions unit fell to 333,000 tonnes in the first quarter compared to 362,000 tonnes this time last year.

Hydro said this part of the business is focusing on its value over volume strategy and had planned for the current quarter volumes somewhat below the same quarter last year before the cyber attack, which further reduced actual volumes.

But it claimed that other departments - including bauxite & alumina, primary metal, rolled products and energy - have produced close to normal volumes despite the attack as a result work-intensive workarounds and manual procedures.

The company said it maintains its expectation of the global primary aluminium market to be in deficit for the full-year 2019, with continued macro uncertainty.

On 19 March, Norsk was forced to shut down several of its metal extrusion plans after it fell victim to a ransomware attack.

"IT-systems in most business areas are impacted and Hydro is switching to manual operations as far as possible. Hydro is working to contain and neutralize the attack, but does not yet know the full extent of the situation," said the firm following the attack.

It is widely believed that the firm was affected by the Lockergoga ransomware, which can encrypt files with extensions such as doc, dot, wbk, docx, dotx, docb, xlm, xlsx, xltx, xlsb, xlw, ppt, pot, pps, pptx, potx, ppsx, sldx and pdf.

As we reported at the time, the attack followed protests by environmental activists in response to allegations that the company's operations in Brazil have harmed the environment. However, it quickly appeared to be financial in nature, rather than an act of 'hacktivism'.

