Vodafone identified hidden security flaws in Huawei equipment in 2011

Vodafone claims to have uncovered hidden backdoors in Huawei communications equipment in 2011 and 2012 - flaws, it adds, that were subsequently fixed.

That's according to a Bloomberg report that adds that the security flaws were identified in Huawei technology supplied to Vodafone's Italian business. If not resolved, the flaws could have given Huawei or anyone connected to the company unauthorised access to Vodafone's fixed-line communications network in Italy.

Bloomberg said its report is based on Vodafone's security briefing documents from 2009 and 2011 as well as on discussions with people familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Vodafone informed Huawei about the security flaws present in home internet routers in 2011, and asked it to remove those flaws.

The company later reassured Vodafone that the flaws had been fixed.

However, additional tests carried out by Vodafone showed that the vulnerabilities were still present in Huawei's equipment.

Later, Vodafone discovered more flaws in optical service nodes on its fixed-access network, as well as in parts of its broadband network gateways.

In a statement, Vodafone acknowledged to Bloomberg that some backdoors were found in 2011 in Huawei-supplied routers in Italy, but claimed that no data had been compromised as a result of the security flaws.

The company also admitted that it had found flaws in network gateways in Italy in 2012, adding that those flaws were fixed the same year.

"Vodafone takes security extremely seriously and that is why we independently test the equipment we deploy to detect whether any such vulnerabilities exist. If a vulnerability exists, Vodafone works with that supplier to resolve it quickly," the company told Bloomberg.

However, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that security flaws in both routers and fixed access network hardware persisted beyond 2012, and added that those flaws were also identified in hardware embedded in Vodafone's businesses in the UK, Spain, Germany, and Portugal.

Nevertheless, Vodafone decided to stick with the Chinese firm as its products and services were competitively priced.

The latest revelation about vulnerabilities in Huawei's equipment will cast doubt on the wisdom of the decision by Prime Minister Theresa May to allow Huawei to provide non-core elements of infrastructure to the UK's 5G mobile networks.

Many senior ministers in the UK have criticised this decision - with one believed to have leaked the information to the Daily Telegraph.

This week, US officials warned that May's decision could affect US-UK intelligence-sharing arrangements.

