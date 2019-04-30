UK intelligence ties with US at risk over government’s Huawei 5G networks decision

The UK has been warned that the decision of Prime Minister Theresa May to allow Huawei to supply equipment to 5G networks could jeopardise future intelligence-sharing arrangements.

That is the warning of Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary at the US state department, who claimed that Huawei is "not a trusted vendor" of communications equipment, and that its technology would put the integrity of 5G networks at risk.

He described Huawei as a "loaded gun" and said that using the company's technology in 5G networks poses an "unacceptable risk".

Having potentially compromised equipment and software provided by vendors in any part of that network is an unacceptable risk

In a briefing on Monday, Strayer said: "It is the United States' position that putting Huawei or untrustworthy vendors in any part of the 5G telecommunications network is a risk. Having potentially compromised equipment and software provided by vendors in any part of that network is an unacceptable risk.

"It is our position in the United States that there is no way that we can effectively mitigate the risk of having an untrustworthy vendor in the edge of the network."

He added: "'If other countries allow untrusted vendors to build out and become vendors for their 5G networks, we will have to reassess the ability for us to share information and be interconnected with them in the ways that we are today."

Huawei has had a good track record on security over the years

China's ambassador to London Lui Xioming has earlier, claimed that the company's hardware posed no security threat. Defending the company's "good track record on security", he added that the US was scaremongering and engaged in protectionism.

"Huawei has had a good track record on security over the years, having taken the initiative to invest in a Cyber Security Evaluation Centre which employs an all-British monitoring team. The company has been working hard to improve its technology and to enhance the security and reliability of its equipment," said Lui.

In its latest report, though the Oversight Board of the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre criticised the security of Huawei's hardware and added that the company had not done enough to address its concerns. GCHQ has also publicly voiced its reservations, with technical director Dr Ian Levy describing its security as "very shoddy".

And today it has been revealed that mobile telecoms giant Vodafone discovered back doors in Huawei hardware in 2012.

The decision was made by the National Security Council (NSC), led by May, in a decision leaked last week to the Daily Telegraph.

Contested by a number of members, May decided that Huawei should be given limited access to supply non-core infrastructure, such as base stations and masts, but would remain barred from supplying communications equipment for the core of UK 5G networks.

