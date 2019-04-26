Galaxy Fold iFixIt teardown reveals multiple fatal flaws

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was first unveiled in February

Technologists have ripped open Samsung's costly Galaxy Fold to reveal the display flaws that have rendered the device unsellable.

A recent teardown by the team at iFixIt has offered clues as to what may have caused the £1,799 handset's display to catastrophically malfunction.

After taking the device apart, iFixit found several flaws that have resulted in the phone being "alarmingly fragile".

This smartphone/tablet hybrid has lots of potential entry points - and not the good kind

Namely, they noticed a small gap that leaves the device exposed to dust, dirt and other particles.

"Unlike the dull slabs of glass we're used to, this smartphone/tablet hybrid has lots of potential entry points - and not the good kind," said iFixIt.

"To achieve the fold, the thin bezel that surrounds (and protects) the screen leaves a gap where the two halves meet. This 7 mm gap doesn't seem like a huge deal, but it leaves the display exposed - so should something accidentally enter, it's curtains for the screen."

Although the screen is protected when the device is closed, iFixit noted how "the spine is flanked by massive gaps that our opening picks hop right into".

The experts added: "These gaps are less likely to cause immediate screen damage, but will definitely attract dirt."

"The display could technically function without the layer, but it is so tightly adhered and the display is so fragile that it's difficult to remove without applying display-breaking pressure."

Last week, Computing reported how Samsung launched an internal investigation after a handful of technology reviewers noticed a number of display malfunctions affecting the smartphone.

The Verge's Dieter Bohn was one of the journalists to pick up on the issues. In a blog post, he said: "You can see a small bulge right on the crease of my Galaxy Fold review unit.

"It's just enough to slightly distort the screen, and I can feel it under my finger. There's something pressing up against the screen at the hinge, right there in the crease."

In an attempt to explain the flaws, Samsung released a statement saying: "The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches.

"Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers."

Samsung had originally planned to release the Galaxy Fold at the end of this month, although this has been delayed indefinitely as the company attempts to fix the flaws identified by early reviewers.

