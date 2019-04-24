Intel launches 9th Gen Core Mobile H-series processors for laptops

Intel has launched the 9th Gen Core mobile H-series processors, the most powerful generation of Intel Core mobile processors. The CPUs will be available on laptops by HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, Dell and MSI from this week.

The CPUs are aimed squarely at power users. In particular, Intel name-checked the 580 million PC gamers worldwide, the CPUs will also appear in graphics workstations for creative professionals.

The fastest among Intel's newly unveiled 9th Gen mobile processors is the Core i9-9980HK, which offers eight cores and 16 threads, and offers a base clock speed of 2.4GHz that can be cranked all the way up to 5GHz in turbo mode.

This 45W processor also provides support for 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. It is overclockable and is equipped with a new feature, dubbed Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB), which enables it to run 100MHz faster in case the system has thermal headroom to do so.

Without TVB feature, the maximum turbo speed of i9-9980HK drops to 4.9GHz.

Compared with the Core i7-6700HQ, the Core i9-9980HK offers about 33 per cent more performance and 28 per cent increase in responsiveness.

In gaming, Intel claims that the Core i9-9980HK can achieve a 56 per cent frames-per-second improvement for popular games, such as Total War: Warhammer II. For performing 4K video editing, the Core i9-9980HK is up to 54 per cent faster than Intel's Core i7-6700HQ.

The Core i9-990HK is followed by Intel's Core i9-9880H processor, which is 100MHz slower and doesn't provide overclocking support.

Next in the line-up are two i7 chips that offer six cores, 12 threads, but no TVB feature.

These i7s are joined by two i5 processors equipped with four cores and eight threads.

Intel has also announced additions to its 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family, which now includes more than 25 products, ranging from the Core i3 to Core i9 processors, as well as Pentium Gold and Celeron products for entry-level computing.

The fastest 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor offers up to 2.1 times faster video editing compared with a 5-year old PC for 4K editing experience.

