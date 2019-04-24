UK to approve Huawei to supply hardware for 5G networks - but only non-core components

Prime Minister Theresa May has given the green light for Huawei to supply 5G hardware for the UK's 5G mobile networks - but only for non-core components.

According to the The Daily Telegraph, the decision follows a meeting of ministers on the National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday.

In the meeting, May decided to give Huawei limited access to supply non-core infrastructure, despite repeated warnings from some senior ministers, as well as the US, about the alleged national security risks posed by the Chinese technology company.

However, Huawei will remain barred from supplying core network technology for operators' 5G networks, according to the Telegraph.

The limited concession offered to Huawei may strain Britain's relations with the US and Australia. They have effectively barred the Chinese company entirely from their 5G infrastructure projects.

The US has strongly urged other members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance - which also includes Canada and New Zealand, as well as the UK - to take similar steps.

In November, New Zealand prevented a domestic telecom company, Spark Communications, from using Huawei equipment in 5G network.

British intelligence agencies have taken a cautious approach to Huawei, although they have not requested a comprehensive ban.

GCHQ believes the threats posed by involving Chinese technology in the country's 5G infrastructure, even if only peripherally, can be mitigated.

Last month, GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming stated that the country needs to understand the opportunities as well as the threats posed by the Chinese technology.

Fleming is due to attend a meeting with representatives from all five members of the Five Eyes alliance in Glasgow today, where he is expected to talk about the risks posed by the "unprecedented" scale of cyber threats.

Critics of Chinese 5G technology believe that China's government could eavesdrop on western countries' communications by asking Chinese firms to install "back doors" in future 5G networks in western countries.

China's National Security Law, passed in 2017, compel Chinese individuals and organisations to comply with demands from the country's national security authorities.

And the most recent report of the Oversight Board of the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) strongly criticised the company over security.

Huawei has strongly denied claims that its communications hardware is riddled with backdoors, and added that China's government cannot force it to share any data generated outside of China's borders.

The company has also said that it is willing to accept some form of supervision of its hardware by European governments and its telecoms partners in Europe.

The Chinese company has also stressed that all of its products arrive in the markets only after passing rigorous tests from multiple regulators and operators.

