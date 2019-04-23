Russo-German Spektr-RG space observatory to enable scientists to view three million black holes
Spektr-RG observatory is designed for X-ray astronomy
The Spektr-RG X-ray observatory, the largest joint venture between Germany and Russia in the field of astrophysics, could be launched in June this year, according to Russian news agency Tass. The observatory...
More news
Databricks open-sources Delta Lake, its next-gen data lake platform
Company wants more developers to drive adoption
NASA's Mars InSight lander detected a quake on the red planet, believes NASA
Seismic signals picked up in the surface of Mars at the beginning of April
Reprieve for Paint as Microsoft backtracks on plan to cut it from Windows 10
Microsoft had planned to take Paint out of Windows 10 and only make it available via the Windows Store
IT leaders expect consolidation of CRM and ERP
Information is often duplicated across both systems, but they cannot communicate with each other
