EU Parliament votes to create biometrics database of 350 million people
The EU's new biometric database will will unify personal data on border control, migration and visas
The European Parliament has approved plans to create a massive biometrics database of 350 million EU citizens and visitors. The Common Identity Repository (CIR) is intended to help simplify the role of...
Databricks open-sources Delta Lake, its next-gen data lake platform
Company wants more developers to drive adoption
NASA's Mars InSight lander detected a quake on the red planet, believes NASA
Seismic signals picked up in the surface of Mars at the beginning of April
Reprieve for Paint as Microsoft backtracks on plan to cut it from Windows 10
Microsoft had planned to take Paint out of Windows 10 and only make it available via the Windows Store
IT leaders expect consolidation of CRM and ERP
Information is often duplicated across both systems, but they cannot communicate with each other
