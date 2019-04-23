Computing

EU Parliament votes to create biometrics database of 350 million people

The EU's new biometric database will will unify personal data on border control, migration and visas

EU Parliament votes to create biometrics database of 350 million people
The Common Identity Repository system in EU will aggregate the identity and biometric records of both EU as well as non-EU citizens. Image via Pixabay
  • Dev Kundaliya
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The European Parliament has approved plans to create a massive biometrics database of 350 million EU citizens and visitors. The Common Identity Repository (CIR) is intended to help  simplify the role of...

To continue reading...

More news