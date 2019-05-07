Samsung says it can't confirm shipping date for Galaxy Fold

Samsung's new flagship Galaxy Fold smartphone may not even emerge after all

Samsung's Galaxy Fold could take even longer to emerge after the company admitted it was unable to name a shipping date for the £1,799 device.

The company has contacted pre-order customers in the US via email to apologise for the delay, offering money back if it does not ship by the end of the month.

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically," Samsung US told customers.

The company was required to inform customers by US law, given the delays, that their orders would be automatically cancelled if the company is unable to ship the device in a timely manner.

The world's top smartphone maker had originally planned to launch its folding smartphone on 26th April, but postponed the event after several reviewers reported serious issues with the screens of the device.

Before those issues were reported, the company claims that it was forced to close pre-orders for the handset because of "high demand".

Samsung had also earlier stated that it plans to manufacture at least one million Galaxy Fold devices in the first year of production. It produces around 300 million phones every year.

Following the reports, the company admitted that it needed more time to investigate the various issues afflicting the product, and to conduct more tests.

In a statement, the company had promised to announce a new release date for the Galaxy Fold in "the coming weeks". The pledge to refund customers if it is not ready for release by the end of the month suggests that the issues could be harder to resolve than anticipated.

The problems came to light after some US-based tech reviewers voiced concerns over the build quality of the handset samples they had received.

The reviewers, who had used the device for only a few days, reported issues with the handset's innovative folding screen, including breaks and bulges.

They discovered that peeling off the plastic film from the device's screen made the handset unusable. The Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inch screen is made of a thin sheet of foldable plastic instead of glass and the film is an integral part of the screen, and meant to stay on the device, according to Samsung.

One reviewer noticed that the left half of the handset flickered, while another saw a bulge under the screen causing distortion in the screen's image.

According to Samsung, its preliminary investigation suggested that some of the issues reported could be "associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge" .

There was also an instance where some "substances" were found inside the handset with a troubled display, the company admitted.

"We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding," Samsung said on its website.

The company has also sent emails to customers who pre-ordered the smartphone, saying they will be updated in next two weeks with more specific information about the shipping of the device.

According to some commentators, reviewers were basically given a beta product without proper guidelines from Samsung on how to use the phone. For example, users were not told that they should not peel off the handset's protective coating.

