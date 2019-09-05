Samsung Galaxy Fold to go back on sale this week

Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone is set to hit the UK following a release this week in South Korea

Samsung's trouble Galaxy Fold smartphone will finally go on sale this week, debuting in South Korea on Friday 6 September. This will be followed by releases in the UK, France, Germany and Singapore on 18th September, and the US at a later date.

"The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we're excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves," said DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung's mobile business.

He continued: "Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action."

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally intended for release in April this year, but numerous design and manufacturing problems emerged before it even had a chance to hit the shelves.

Samsung had initially sought to play down the issues, which emerged in devices distributed to pre-release reviewers. A subsequent iFixIt teardown had indicated a plethora of flaws with the device.

The company had pushed hard to get the Galaxy Fold out before Huawei launched a rival folding device, which had been expected to be released in May. However, its own spat with the US and the enveloping US-China trade war forced Huawei to put it on the backburner.

The catalogue of problems with the Galaxy Fold have been chronicled below.

16 July 2019: Samsung has finally disclosed the new release date for the troubled £1,800 Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone.

The reworked smartphone will finally appear in September, after a series of glitches forced Samsung to abandon its original release in April. These glitches included debris infiltrating under the screen, which was also prone to creasing, and problems with the hinge.

The smartphone will appear in what Samsung has described as "select markets" in September, after the company formally launches its Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.

"Samsung has taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made," Samsung said in a statement.

Improvements include extending the screen's protective layer beyond the bezel to make it clearer that it is an integral part of the display structure and that it shouldn't be ripped off, and strengthening the hinge with newly-added protection caps.

Those measures should both protect the screen, prevent creasing, and prevent grit from accumulating under the screen.

Samsung also claims that the Galaxy Fold now features "additional reinforcements" to better protect the device from external particles.

"Samsung has also been continuously working to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience, including optimizing more apps and services for its unique foldable UX [user experience]," the company continued.

However, Samsung didn't reveal which markets the Fold will be available in from September - although South Korea is pretty much a given, of course. It's likely that the roll-out will be more cautious than the one originally planned in April, given the problems the company has had with the technology.

However, Samsung should have the market for folding screen smartphones - if there is a market - to itself, with Huawei suspending the launch of its rival device given its ongoing troubles with the US government.

3 July 2019: Samsung has resolved the screen problems that have plagued its Galaxy Fold smartphone and will re-launch the product soon.

That's according to a report from Bloomberg - citing the usual ‘people familiar with the matter' - which adds that the company is now in the closing stages of its inquest and is preparing to put the product back into production.

The company will apply a number of fixes to address problems that emerged on reviewers' pre-release models.

First, the Galaxy Fold's protective layer - which was blamed for the screen malfunctioning after a number of reviewers peeled it off - has been extended to the outer bezel. This will make it "impossible" to peel off.

Second, the hinge has been re-engineered to stretch the film further when the device is opened. In addition to making the film "a more natural part of the device" it should also help decrease the risk of a crease emerging on the screen over time.

The redesigned Galaxy Fold will now be made at a manufacturing plant in Vietnam while the company considers a new launch date for the device. However, Bloomberg claims that it is unlikely to be re-launched alongside the new Galaxy Note 10, which is coming on 7 August. Instead, it suggests, the company will look to the autumn for a formal release.

The news comes just one day after Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh admitted that the whole Galaxy Fold saga had been embarrassing for the company (see below).

"I pushed it through before it was ready," he admitted. "I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery."

If/when the device does emerge, it will cost $1,980 or around £1,800.

2 July 2019: Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh has finally admitted that he pushed the Galaxy Fold smartphone to market before it was ready for launch.

The smartphone was supposed to ship to customers in April, but its release was delayed after pre-release reviewers spotted several major issues with the device, mostly related to its innovative folding screen.

Although Samsung promised to launch its $2,000 device in the coming months, it is yet to announce a fixed release date for the device.

"It was embarrassing," Koh told reporters in Seoul, South Korea, according to The Independent, as he explained how the problems with the device started.

"I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery," Koh said.

Koh revealed that "all of the issues and all of the problems" with the phone have now been defined, and that the company is working to sort out all those issues.

"Some issues we didn't even think about, but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing," he added.

According to Koh, about 2,000 devices are currently undergoing testing in the labs.

When asked when the phone would actually be shipped to customers, Koh said that the company requires some more time before releasing the phone to the market.

"In due course. Give us a bit more time."

Samsung, the world's number one smartphone maker since 2012, first teased its first foldable smartphone in November 2018. Since then, two Chinese smartphone makers, Huawei and Xiaomi, have also announced their own foldable phones.

According to industry experts, Huawei's Mate X device would be the biggest threat to Samsung in the foldable device category, if it too hadn't been delayed. Huawei blames US sanctions for holding up its folding smartphone development.

Purely coincidentally, Samsung last year claimed that its foldable screen technology had been purloined and sold to two unnamed companies in China.

As a result of those competitive pressures, Samsung pushed the Galaxy Fold to market before it had been adequately tested.

When reporters asked Koh about the future of smartphones, he suggested that the Galaxy Fold could be the beginning of the end.

"Foldable will last a couple of years," he said.

"Another form factor is a possibility, but I will say that once 5G and the Internet of Things are available [together], we must think rather than smartphones, we must think smart devices. Smartphones may decline but new devices will emerge."

20 June 2019: Samsung has said that the Galaxy Fold smartphone is "ready to hit the market" in a statement that inspired more confusion than confidence.

Samsung Display VP Kim Seong-cheol made the announcement at an industry conference organised by The Korean Information Display Society, attended by The Investor this week. He added that "most of the display problems have been ironed out."

We would have hoped that it would have been "all" problems rather than "most", especially for a device with so many serious issues highlighted by reviewers.

The news also seemed to come as a surprise internally. A Samsung official said, "If we are running such a media event this month, we should be doing something by now.

"Nothing has progressed since the April delay."

That appears to suggest that the Fold will not appear until August, especially taken alongside the recent news that Samsung has allegedly denied the possibility of a July launch. It may be launched alongside the Note 10, which Samsung is expected to release on the 7th August.

11th June 2019: Samsung remains unable to provide a release date for its Galaxy Fold smartphone, the company has admitted.

The device was set for release on 26 April but reviewers, who had been given pre-release samples, reported a range of serious issues. The company then pulled the device and has repeatedly put back its release data - first targeting mid-May, then pushing this date back to June.

Now, the company has admitted that it won't be released until July at the earliest and, perhaps ominously, hasn't yet nailed down a new release date.

In a statement, a Samsung spokesperson claimed that the company would (once again) "announce timing in the coming weeks".

Samsung hasn't offered any further insight into the reason behind the ongoing hold-up, but recent press reports in South Korea claim that the process of fixing the display issue is taking longer than expected.

These include the problem of grit other debris collecting underneath the screen and creases appearing along the fold.

In addition, the US dispute with China over Huawei is also believed to have contributed to the delay. A source told Yonhap News that Huawei's ongoing issues - which will also affect the release of Huawei's own foldable Mate X smartphone - has given Samsung some breathing space as it now under less pressure to be first to market with a folding phone.

At the end of May, the company had suggested that a release was still one month away, with Yonhap news agency back then suggesting that the company would be in a position to announce a release date in June.

Samsung had earlier pledged to cancel pre-release orders if it was not able to release the product before the end of May.

29 May 2019: Its schedule is now complicated by the need to acquire new radio certification licences around the world as a result of the modifications it is making.

However, the company is also under less pressure to rush it out, Yonhap reports, due to US sanctions undermining rival Huawei's plans to release a similar folding smartphone device, the Huawei Mate X.

The latest news comes two weeks after an interview with the Korea Herald in which Samsung co-CEO DJ Koh indicated that the company's investigation had identified the causes of the defects reported in its main display. He added that the company should be able to announce a release launch date within days.

If/when the problems are finally ironed out, the device will be released first in the US and South Korea, followed by the UK, mainland Europe and the rest of the world in the following weeks and months.

According to the Korea Herald, Samsung finished its internal investigation in early May and planned to make a number of design measures to prevent the issues from arising in future.

These include reducing the gap between the screen's protective layer and its bezel to prevent foreign substances from penetrating the device, and increasing the strength of the exposed areas at the hinge.

DJ Koh was speaking to the newspaper after Samsung had emailed pre-order customers in the US, pledging to cancel their order should the company be unable to name a release date before the end of May.

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically," Samsung US told customers.

The company was required to inform customers by US law, given the delays, that their orders would be automatically cancelled if the company is unable to ship the device in a timely manner.

The world's biggest smartphone maker had originally planned to launch its folding smartphone on 26th April, but postponed the event after several reviewers reported serious issues with the screens of pre-release versions of the device.

Before those issues were reported, the company claimed that it was forced to close pre-orders for the handset because of "high demand".

Samsung had earlier stated that it would manufacture at least one million Galaxy Fold devices in the first year of production. It produces around 300 million phones every year.

Following the reports, the company admitted that it needed more time to investigate the various issues afflicting the product, and to conduct more tests.

In a statement, the company had promised to announce a new release date for the Galaxy Fold in "the coming weeks".

The problems came to light after some US-based tech reviewers voiced concerns over the build quality of the handset samples they had received.

The reviewers, who had used the device for only a few days, reported issues with the handset's innovative folding screen, including breaks and bulges.

They discovered that peeling off the plastic film from the device's screen made the handset unusable. The Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inch screen is made of a thin sheet of foldable plastic instead of glass and the film is an integral part of the screen, and meant to stay on the device, according to Samsung.

One reviewer also noticed that the left half of the handset flickered, while another saw a bulge under the screen causing distortion in the screen's image.

According to Samsung, its preliminary investigation suggested that some of the issues reported could be "associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge".

There was also an instance where some "substances" were found inside the handset with a faulty display, the company admitted.

"We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding," Samsung said on its website.

