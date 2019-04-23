Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch after reviewers report screen defects
Samsung said it needs more time to conduct more tests on the Galaxy Fold
Samsung has delayed the launch of its £1,799 Galaxy Fold smartphone after early reviewers reported that the screens were breaking after just a few days of use. The company had planned to release the...
Databricks open-sources Delta Lake, its next-gen data lake platform
Company wants more developers to drive adoption
NASA's Mars InSight lander detected a quake on the red planet, believes NASA
Seismic signals picked up in the surface of Mars at the beginning of April
Reprieve for Paint as Microsoft backtracks on plan to cut it from Windows 10
Microsoft had planned to take Paint out of Windows 10 and only make it available via the Windows Store
IT leaders expect consolidation of CRM and ERP
Information is often duplicated across both systems, but they cannot communicate with each other
