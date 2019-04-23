Marcus Hutchins pleads guilty to US charges of writing, distributing banking malware
Hutchins hit the limelight in 2017 after he stopped the spread of the WannaCry malware
Marcus Hutchins, the British cybersecurity researcher who stopped the WannaCry malware, has pleaded guilty to US charges of developing malware to steal users' credentials from banking websites. Hutchins...
Databricks open-sources Delta Lake, its next-gen data lake platform
Company wants more developers to drive adoption
NASA's Mars InSight lander detected a quake on the red planet, believes NASA
Seismic signals picked up in the surface of Mars at the beginning of April
Reprieve for Paint as Microsoft backtracks on plan to cut it from Windows 10
Microsoft had planned to take Paint out of Windows 10 and only make it available via the Windows Store
IT leaders expect consolidation of CRM and ERP
Information is often duplicated across both systems, but they cannot communicate with each other
