Samsung responds to reports of Galaxy Fold screen issues

Samsung is investigating reports that its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold is susceptible to a number of display malfunctions.

The company has confirmed it has seen reports from a handful of technology journalists that their samples of the yet-to-be-launched Galaxy Fold have been plagued by screen issues.

A number of reviewers have reported screens cracking and flickering on the £1,799 devices.

"A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review," said Samsung in a statement.

"We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter."

The Verge's Dieter Bohn was one of the journalists to pick up on the issues. In a blog post, he said: "You can see a small bulge right on the crease of my Galaxy Fold review unit.

"It's just enough to slightly distort the screen, and I can feel it under my finger. There's something pressing up against the screen at the hinge, right there in the crease."

Trying to understand the cause of this, he continued: "My best guess is that it's a piece of debris, something harder than lint for sure. It's possible that it's something else, though, like the hinge itself on a defective unit pressing up on the screen."

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has also been experiencing problems with the screen on the Galaxy Fold. On Twitter, he wrote: "The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not.

It seems the issue is caused by removing the protective layer from the screen. Gurman added: "The phone comes with this protective layer/film. Samsung says you are not supposed to remove it.

"I removed it, not knowing you're not supposed to (consumers won't know either). It appeared removable in the left corner, so I took it off. I believe this contributed to the problem."

Samsung said a "few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen".

The statement continued: "The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches.

"Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers."

While these issues have resulted in much attention for Samsung, it confirmed to Reuters that there will be no change to the handset's release schedule on April 26.

