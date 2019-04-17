Intel quits 5G smartphone modems after Apple reaches a settlement with Qualcomm

Intel has quit the 5G smartphone modem business after Apple reached an unexpected settlement with Qualcomm in the two companies' legal dispute.

Intel said that it will assess the "opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in PCs, internet of things devices and other data-centric devices" instead after losing out to Qualcomm for Apple's 5G iPhone modem business.

The announcement came just months after the chipmaker claimed that it was working to speed up its 5G modem plans. Intel's decision has finally put an end to the company's goal of launching a 5G modem in 2020.

However, CEO Rob Swan was keen to put a positive spin on the development.

"We are very excited about the opportunity in 5G and the 'cloudification' of the network, but in the smartphone modem business it has become apparent that there is no clear path to profitability and positive returns," said Intel CEO Bob Swan.

"We are assessing our options to realise the value we have created, including the opportunities in a wide variety of data-centric platforms and devices in a 5G world," Swan added.

Intel's decision to quit the 5G smartphone modem business came just hours after Apple announced a surprise deal with Qualcomm to settle a bitter dispute between the two companies.

The two had been fighting since 2017 when Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion for overcharging for the modems used in the iPhone, and for failing to pay up $1 billion in rebates. Apple subsequently turned to Intel when Qualcomm refused to supply modems for the iPhone XS and XR because the two companies were in dispute.

In addition, Qualcomm filed more than 80 suits against Apple and its partners in various countries.

As part of the new deal, Apple will pay Qualcomm an undisclosed sum related to royalties. They have also signed a six-year patent licensing agreement that could be extended for another two years in future.

Analysts believe Apple will now start exclusively using Qualcomm modems in iPhones - hence Intel's withdrawal from the market. Qualcomm's 5G components are also likely to be used in Apple's latest smartphones slated to be released next year.

Apple had selected Intel to provide the modems for its future 5G smartphones, although Intel has struggled to keep up with rivals. Intel will continue providing the modems for Apple's iPhone XR and XS handsets.

Neither Qualcomm nor Apple revealed any details on why the settlement happened so abruptly, but according to Nikkei, Apple was concerned about Intel's ability to supply 5G modems in time for iPhone 2020 models.

Intel was Apple's only supplier of smartphone modems as Apple's dispute with Qualcomm had grown more complex, involving multiple lawsuits in different countries.

