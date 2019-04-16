Connecting the human brain with cloud networks could happen within the 'next few decades', researchers speculate

Scientists believe development of "human brain/cloud interface" in future would allow connecting brain cells to vast cloud networks in real time. Image via Pixabay

Exponential advancement in the fields of IT, nanotechnology and AI could enable scientists to connect human brains with the internet "within decades".

That's according to a new study by researchers at UC Berkeley and the Institute for Molecular Manufacturing (iMM) in California.

According to the researchers, the novel technology, dubbed a "human brain/cloud interface" (B/CI), would connect synapses and neurons in human brains to vast cloud networks in real time, giving people access to immense computing power and knowledge via the power of thought alone.

A human B/CI system mediated by neural nano-robotics could empower individuals with instantaneous access to all cumulative human knowledge

The concept of connecting a human brain to internet is not new.

The idea was first proposed by futurist, inventor and entrepreneur Ray Kurzweil, who believed that a B/Cl could enable people to find answers to their queries in a flash, as opposed to keying a query into a search engine and waiting for the potential results.

Kurzweil suggested that, in future, neural nano-robots could be developed to connect the neocortex of the human brain to an artificial "neocortex" in the cloud network. He also believed that, within a decade, computers will become as smart as humans.

Now, researchers at iMM and UC Berkeley propose that it would be possible in future to inject nano-robots into the human body and connect them to a network in real-time.

These tiny machines would travel with the body and eventually place themselves among the brain cells. Then, they would wirelessly communicate encoded information from/to a cloud-based network for real-time data downloading and data extraction to/from the brain.

With neural nano-robotics, we envisage the creation of 'superbrains' that can harness the thoughts and thinking power of humans and machines in real time

"A human B/CI system mediated by neural nano-robotics could empower individuals with instantaneous access to all cumulative human knowledge available in the cloud, while significantly improving human learning capacities and intelligence," explains lead author Dr. Nuno Martins.

The technology could also allow developing a "global super brain" for collective thought process, researchers suggest.

That would happen as networks of individual human brains are connected to each other.

"With the advance of neural nano-robotics, we envisage the future creation of 'superbrains' that can harness the thoughts and thinking power of any number of humans and machines in real time. This shared cognition could revolutionise democracy, enhance empathy, and ultimately unite culturally diverse groups into a truly global society," Dr. Martins said.

The findings of the study are published in journal Frontiers in Neuroscience.

