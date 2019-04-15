Microsoft admits to three-month long Outlook account hack

Users of Microsoft's Outlook.com email service have been warned that their accounts may have been compromised between January and March this year.

However, Microsoft added that the content of emails remained secure.

The company has sent warning emails out to a number of account holders, warning them that a support agent's login details had been compromised. It added that limited parts of Outlook users' emails may, as a consequence, have been compromised too.

The breach occurred between 1 January and 29 March 2019.

"Our data indicates that account-related information (but not the content of any e-mails) could have been viewed, but Microsoft has no indication why that information was viewed or how it may have been used," the company wrote in a warning email.

In other words, any attacker would have been able to read email subject headings, for example, but not the content of the emails.

Although Microsoft asserted that login details and personal information had not been stolen, it warned recipients of its email to be extra-vigilant over potential phishing attempts.

"Microsoft regrets any inconvenience caused by this issue," the email concludes. "Please be assured that Microsoft takes data protection very seriously and has engaged its internal security and privacy teams in the investigation and resolution of the issue, as well as additional hardening of systems and processes to prevent such recurrence."

Microsoft hasn't divulged the number of accounts that may have been hit by the compromise but claimed that it was only a "limited subset of consumer accounts".

