Thousands of Amazon workers listen in on Alexa users' instructions

Thousands of Amazon workers around the world listen to audio recordings from Amazon's Echo speakers, transcribing users' instructions ostensibly to improve the quality of the software that powers Alexa.

That's according to a report published by Bloomberg, which claims to have spoken to seven individuals participating in the programme.

Amazon's human reviewers are located across the world, "from Boston to Costa Rica, India and Romania" and range from contract to full-time employees. They have to sign a non-disclosure agreement before employment. The agreement is intended to prevent them from publicly speaking about the process.

A worker based in Bucharest, Rumania told Bloomberg that a reviewer can listen to as many as 1,000 audio recordings during a nine-hour shift.

While the work is "mostly mundane," some workers have created internal chatrooms to share "amusing" conversations, which they sometimes encounter.

The chatrooms can also be used to take help from other employees in case someone finds a specific audio clip confusing.

Two reviewers revealed that they sometimes come across audio recordings indicating criminal behaviour. In one case, they heard a clip of what they believed to be a sexual assault, but they were told by Amazon that they didn't need to get involved in such matters.

Many times, reviewers hear audio recordings in which users reveal highly sensitive information, such as names, addresses and bank details. In such cases, workers label the audio as "critical data" and move on to next file.

"We take the security and privacy of our customers' personal information seriously. We only annotate an extremely small sample of Alexa voice recordings in order [to] improve the customer experience," Amazon told Bloomberg in a statement.

The company said such information enables it to train its speech recognition and natural language understanding systems and help serve customers better.

Amazon also revealed that human reviewers can't directly access identifying information about the speakers or accounts associated with audio recordings.

The company added that it has a "zero tolerance policy" to restrict anyone who attempts to abuse its system.

