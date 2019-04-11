Computing

Thousands of Amazon workers listen in on Alexa recordings

Amazon says the information gleaned from Alexa recordings enables it to better train its speech recognition systems

Thousands of Amazon workers listen in on Alexa recordings
  • Dev Kundaliya
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Thousands of Amazon workers around the world listen to audio recordings from Amazon's Echo speakers, transcribing users' instructions ostensibly to improve the quality of the software that powers Alexa. ...

To continue reading...

More news