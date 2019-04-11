Thousands of Amazon workers listen in on Alexa recordings
Amazon says the information gleaned from Alexa recordings enables it to better train its speech recognition systems
Thousands of Amazon workers around the world listen to audio recordings from Amazon's Echo speakers, transcribing users' instructions ostensibly to improve the quality of the software that powers Alexa. ...
More news
US lawmakers introduce a bill to require algorithms to be checked for bias
Algorithmic Accountability Act would require US tech firms to audit their algorithms before deployment
Popular video and sound editing website VSDC hacked to propagate banking Trojans
Researchers blame poor website security for the attack that compromised users' PCs with banking Trojan malware
Black hole M87 is ejecting massive jets of high-energy particles thousands of light years into space
Data from NuSTAR and Chandra observatories was used to measure the X-ray brightness of M87's jet
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy's first commercial mission and successfully lands all three rocket boosters
The SpaceX rocket carried a telecoms satellite for Saudi Arabia-based firm Arabsat
