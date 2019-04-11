Women paid more than men in senior IT roles

Women are paid more than men in senior IT roles, according to new figures from recruitment firm Michael Page.

Whilst more men are placed in senior technology roles than women, where women do take positions, they tend to command slightly higher salaries.

Looking at roles such as Head of Technology and similar, women are paid £78.6k per annum on average, compared with £75k for men, looking at recruitment statistics from 2016-2018.

Women are also slightly more likely to be hired into such roles, where they are interviewed. According to Michael Page, 22 per cent of its candidates for these roles are female, but 24 per cent of its candidates who go on to be hired into these positions are female.

"Across all salary grades, females have a better rate of being hired than males; 22 per cent of our candidates are female and 24 per cent of hires are female. This is quite a typical trend across almost every job type (apart from secretarial)," said Doug Rode, Managing Director, Technology, Michael Page.

However, the overall volume of female applicants to all technology roles remains low, Rode explained.

"Looking at tech roles placed in tech companies, only 16 per cent are female compared to 24 per cent across all industries.

"Across all job types placed to tech companies, 50 per cent are female. So tech companies are hiring females at an equal rate to males, but not into IT Jobs," he added.

Rode also discussed the salary breakdowns of males and females in various technology roles, which showed males filling the majority of roles across every pay scale. The lowest proportion of females was to be found at the bottom end, with only 19 per cent of women in the below £20k bracket.

