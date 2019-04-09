AMD unveils second-gen Ryzen Pro and Athlon Pro mobile processors

AMD has announced its second-generation Ryzen Pro and Athlon Pro mobile processors, intended for PCs and laptops for companies and other major organisations.

The new four-core Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U, Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U and Ryzen 3 Pro 3300U have been unveiled more than a year after the launch of AMD's first Ryzen Pro mobile CPUs.

"With AMD Ryzen Pro and Athlon Pro mobile processors, AMD delivers the right performance, features, and choice to OEMs and commercial users, combined with the productivity, protection, and professional features needed to ensure seamless deployment throughout an organisation," claimed Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD.

The new Ryzen Pro mobile processors will come with a number of features aimed at corporates that aren't available on mainstream Ryzen CPUs. While they are still targeted at the notebooks of business users, they are equipped with extra security and manageability features.

The 2nd gen AMD Ryzen Pro mobile processors will come with built-in Radeon Vega Graphics capable of 3D modelling and video editing, AMD claims.

In terms of performance, the Ryzen 7 offers a four core, eight-thread CPU with a 2.3GHz base clock speed, a 4GHz boost clock speed, and a Vega 10 GPU, which AMD claims is powerful enough to run professional design applications, such as Adobe Photoshop and Autodesk 3dsMax.

Ryzen 5 offers a CPU with four cores and eight threads, a 2.1GHz base clock speed, 3.7GHz boost speed and a less powerful Vega 8 GPU; while with Ryzen 3, users get a four core and four-thread CPU with a 2.1GHz base clock speed, a 3.5GHz boost speed and a Vega 6 GPU.

The AMD Athlon Pro 300U comes with Radeon Vega Graphics, offering a 2.4GHz base clock speed, 3.3GHz boost speed and a Vega 3 GPU.

All of them are built on TSMC's 12nm process node. They also feature a low 15W TDP, which makes them a viable choice for thin laptops with low-power cooling solutions.

AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 Pro is up to 14 per cent faster than comparable Intel processors for day-to-day office tasks.

It also claims that the new processors can provide a relatively long battery life of up to 10 hours of video playback and 12 hours of general office use.

AMD expects HP and Lenovo to launch the first premium computers with the new 2nd gen Ryzen Pro and Athlon Pro processors in the current quarter.

