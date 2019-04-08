Two weeks left to enter the AI & Machine Learning Awards
Entries close on the 26th April
Earlier this year, we launched our first ever AI & Machine Learning Awards, reflecting the massive growth in importance of these topics to the IT industry. It's now just over two weeks until entries close, so make sure that you have yours in on time.
Artificial intelligence has applications in every industry, sector, and role: from data entry to chatbots, to healthcare and the environment. Even the most basic implementations can free a workforce from time-consuming manual tasks, with more recent developments providing real insights into customer data.
We've received some incredibly impressive entries since launching the Awards, but there's always room for more - competition is the sign of a healthy industry, after all. Enter before the 26th April to make your voice heard.
AI is one of the newest and most exciting areas in technology, and one where women have secured a prominent role. Our expert judging panel, with representatives from the BBC, King's College London and Direct Line Group, is more than 50 per cent female.
We will announce the winners of our AI & Machine Learning Awards at a glamorous awards ceremony on the 3rd July. As well as revealing who will be taking home those all important trophies, the gala presentation will also include spectacular entertainment, a drinks reception, a three-course meal and more!
So don't wait - enter the Awards now to show how you are blazing a trail for the industry.
AI & Machine Learning Awards categories
-
Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award
-
Outstanding Data Management Solution
-
Best Use of Automation - SME
-
Best Use of Automation - Enterprise
-
Best Emerging Technology in AI Award
-
Outstanding AI/ML Project Award
-
Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award
-
Outstanding Automation Security Award
-
Best Robotic Process Automation Solution
-
Best RPA Project
-
Best Networking Automation Solution
-
Best Cloud Automation Tool
-
Best Use of AI in the IoT
-
Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics
-
Best AI/ML Educational Resource
-
Best AI Research Team
-
Most Innovative AI/ML Solution
-
Most Innovative Use of AI/ML
-
Best AI Startup
-
AI Technology Provider of the Year
-
Automation Technology Provider of the Year
-
AI/ML Team of the Year
-
Data Scientist of the Year
-
AI Professional of the Year
See insights into the AI and RPA sector with Computing Delta.
Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.
Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.
Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.
Further reading
More news
The changing face of HR systems
The first of a two-part exploration of the HCM systems market
TSMC to max-out manufacturing for 7nm parts with orders from AMD, Apple and Nvidia
TSMC to come back strongly from a series of setbacks over the past nine months with full order books for 7nm chips from AMD, Apple and Nvidia
UK could ban Huawei from core of 5G networks over 'very shoddy' security
GCHQ's Dr Ian Levy: Huawei is 'engineering like it's back in the year 2000'
First photograph of a black hole to be released this week
Event Horizon Telescope observations of Sagittarius A* and M87 will improve astronomers' understanding of blackholes