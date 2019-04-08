Two weeks left to enter the AI & Machine Learning Awards

The awards ceremony promises to be an exciting event

Earlier this year, we launched our first ever AI & Machine Learning Awards, reflecting the massive growth in importance of these topics to the IT industry. It's now just over two weeks until entries close, so make sure that you have yours in on time.

Artificial intelligence has applications in every industry, sector, and role: from data entry to chatbots, to healthcare and the environment. Even the most basic implementations can free a workforce from time-consuming manual tasks, with more recent developments providing real insights into customer data.

We've received some incredibly impressive entries since launching the Awards, but there's always room for more - competition is the sign of a healthy industry, after all. Enter before the 26th April to make your voice heard.

AI is one of the newest and most exciting areas in technology, and one where women have secured a prominent role. Our expert judging panel, with representatives from the BBC, King's College London and Direct Line Group, is more than 50 per cent female.

We will announce the winners of our AI & Machine Learning Awards at a glamorous awards ceremony on the 3rd July. As well as revealing who will be taking home those all important trophies, the gala presentation will also include spectacular entertainment, a drinks reception, a three-course meal and more!

So don't wait - enter the Awards now to show how you are blazing a trail for the industry.

AI & Machine Learning Awards categories

Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award

Outstanding Data Management Solution

Best Use of Automation - SME

Best Use of Automation - Enterprise

Best Emerging Technology in AI Award

Outstanding AI/ML Project Award

Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award

Outstanding Automation Security Award

Best Robotic Process Automation Solution

Best RPA Project

Best Networking Automation Solution

Best Cloud Automation Tool

Best Use of AI in the IoT

Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics

Best AI/ML Educational Resource

Best AI Research Team

Most Innovative AI/ML Solution

Most Innovative Use of AI/ML

Best AI Startup

AI Technology Provider of the Year

Automation Technology Provider of the Year

AI/ML Team of the Year

Data Scientist of the Year

AI Professional of the Year

