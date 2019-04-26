Entries for the AI & Machine Learning Awards close today!
This is your last chance to wow the judges
Today, the 26th April, is your last chance to enter Computing's first-ever AI & Machine Learning Awards, which we are launching at a time of massive growth in these areas across the IT industry.
Artificial intelligence has applications in every industry, sector, and role: from data entry to chatbots, to healthcare and the environment. Even the most basic implementations can free a workforce from time-consuming manual tasks, with more recent developments providing real insights into customer data.
We've received some incredibly impressive entries since launching the Awards, but there's always room for more - competition is the sign of a healthy industry, after all. Enter today to make your voice heard.
AI is one of the newest and most exciting areas in technology, and one where women have secured a prominent role. Our expert judging panel, with representatives from the BBC, King's College London and Direct Line Group, is more than 50 per cent female.
We will announce the winners of our AI & Machine Learning Awards at a glamorous awards ceremony on the 3rd July. As well as revealing who will be taking home those all important trophies, the gala presentation will also include spectacular entertainment, a drinks reception, a three-course meal and more!
So don't wait - enter the Awards now to show how you are blazing a trail for the industry.
AI & Machine Learning Awards categories
-
Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award
-
Outstanding Data Management Solution
-
Best Use of Automation - SME
-
Best Use of Automation - Enterprise
-
Best Emerging Technology in AI Award
-
Outstanding AI/ML Project Award
-
Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award
-
Outstanding Automation Security Award
-
Best Robotic Process Automation Solution
-
Best RPA Project
-
Best Networking Automation Solution
-
Best Cloud Automation Tool
-
Best Use of AI in the IoT
-
Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics
-
Best AI/ML Educational Resource
-
Best AI Research Team
-
Most Innovative AI/ML Solution
-
Most Innovative Use of AI/ML
-
Best AI Startup
-
AI Technology Provider of the Year
-
Automation Technology Provider of the Year
-
AI/ML Team of the Year
-
Data Scientist of the Year
-
AI Professional of the Year
