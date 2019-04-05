Microsoft Visual Studio Code now available on Linux as an Ubuntu Snap

Microsoft has released a version of Visual Studio Code that will run on Linux as an Ubuntu Snap.

Ubuntu Snaps are a form of containerised package that can run in any Linux environment - not just on Ubuntu distributions - and on-device, on-premise or in the cloud, without alteration. They can be updated automatically and are effectively sandboxed for security.

Although created and maintained by Ubuntu, Snaps work across more than 40 different Linux distributions, including Red Hat, Mint and Suse, as well as Canonical's Ubuntu, of course.

Microsoft's Visual Studio Code is a lightweight code editor with options for creating regular apps, as well as cloud and web apps. It includes support for debugging, task running and version control across multiple frameworks. It also has support for a variety of languages.

"The automatic update functionality of Snaps is a major benefit. It is clear there is a thriving community around Snaps and that it is moving forward at great pace. The backing of Canonical ensures our confidence in its ongoing development and long-term future," claimed João Moreno, a software development engineer at Microsoft.

The increasing support for Linux and Linux apps has been tangible under Satya Nadella's tenure as CEO of Microsoft. The company has also released swathes of its own source code into the community, a move that would have been most unlikely under his predecessor, Steve Ballmer.

"Visual Studio Code is hugely popular, and it's fantastic that we're able to help it extend its reach into the Linux ecosystem," commented Evan Dandrea, engineering manager at Canonical.

"Developers are the lifeblood of Snaps and it is great to see this recognition from Microsoft as they join a host of others who can now provide their users with the latest updates seamlessly, and with assurance of rollbacks and containment."

Visual Studio Code for Linux can be downloaded from www.snapcraft.io, along with youa number of other Snaps, too.

